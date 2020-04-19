All Great Tribes of Libya
Ret. State Senator Richard Black joins James and JoAnne Moriarty on Unseen Libya (www.patreon.com/JamesandJoAnneMoriarty) to respond to questions directly from the Great Tribes of Libya sent to the Moriartys. Finally the great tribes of Libya, representing all the people of Libya are allowed a voice of truth regarding the past and present situation in their country. Interview posted below.