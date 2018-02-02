Breaking: 43,000 Tawergha People Returning Home Trapped by US-Backed Terrorists in Libya
Joanne M
Sott.net
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 19:40 UTC
Sott.net
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 19:40 UTC
The Tawergha tribe of Libya, a people that have been slandered, abused, killed, imprisoned, tortured and had their homes and land stolen are once again being attacked for no legitimate reason.
The radical mercenaries who were brought into Libya (funded and armed) by Clinton and Obama openly stated that they intended to do an ethnic cleansing of Libya of all blacks. There were articles written about these statements in the mainstream media. Because of this, the misinformation machine fed by CIA lies claimed that Ghadafi had hired a bunch of African mercenaries. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The 250,000 radical, psychopathic terrorists that were brought into Libya (by Clinton and Obama) were the only ones committing heinous crimes against humanity. The Libyan army was attempting to protect the Libyan people from this barbarism. I know this is true because I was there, I witnessed the crimes and personally interviewed the families of the people who had been slaughtered or tortured and raped. I have photo and video evidence of the ethnic cleansing of the Tawergha tribe. I will post some of the photos below. There were 128 mass graves in Libya after 2011 many of them filled with black bodies.
The Tawergha tribe has been homeless since 2011, living in makeshift cargo containers. Their land was taken from them by the Misurata criminal militias, the main group of terrorists supported by Hillary Clinton and her US State Department. Money, weapons and mercenaries from US government sources have flowed into Misurata since 2011 feeding these criminals. One of the mainstays of US foreign policy is to keep Libya de-stablised and occupied so that Libyan people and the countries natural resource wealth can be controlled by the West.
Misurata has no claim to the Tawergha land, they stole it by use of force and fear. When their crimes came to light in 2011, the US-backed Misurata militias came out with a HUGE LIE. They tried to say that the Tawergha people had raped their women and killed their men so they had the right to kill and rape and steal everything that was owned by the Tawerghans. Yet this is exactly what the terrorist militias from Misurata had done to the Tawerghans. Being directed by the criminal CIA deep state, they took their lead of accusing their victims of the crimes they had committed. No one in Libya believed it and knew it was a lie, but the lie was repeated at the UN and by US mouthpieces who the terrorists in Misurata need to maintain their criminal activities.
As a side note: The Misurata militias stated that all the crimes committed against them by the Tawergha tribe was the reason for the payment demand - again criminals accusing their victims of what the criminals themselves had done. Still the agreement for the Tawergha people to return home stood and the time for them to return was set for February 1st, 2018.
As was their agreement with all of Libya, approximately 43,000 Tawergha members began their journey home this morning in Libya. When they reached a point in the road past Misurata, the Misurata militias and some rogue smaller militia groups blocked the road to their homes and refused to let them pass. These are exactly the kind of lawless, criminal acts that occur in Libya since the illegal destruction of that country in 2011 by the USA. Now we have a humanitarian crisis because 43,000 people are trapped on the road and nearby areas. There is no support for them to stay by the road and they have nothing to return to so they are now in a trap.
This is a serious CRISIS, there are 43,000 lives at risk. The world cannot stand by and let a gang of US-backed criminal terrorists keep the necessities of life (water, food, shelter etc.) from over 43,000 innocent people.
This latest crisis in Libya is a direct result of the brutal 11 month bombing of Libya and its people by the US and its allies in 2011 that culminated in the public execution of Qaddafi that caused that foul harpy Hillary Clinton so much glee. These are war crimes, crimes against humanity and cannot be ignored.
For the inside scoop on what happened to Libya and why check out our very popular interview with James and JoAnne Moriarty.