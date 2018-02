There is an immediate urgent crisis in Libya.The Tawergha tribe of Libya, a people that have been slandered, abused, killed, imprisoned, tortured and had their homes and land stolen are once again being attacked for no legitimate reason.Please understand, the Tawergha tribe of Libya is a black tribe, they are first class Libyan citizens, carrying first class passports. They were the most productive tribe agriculturally in Libya, they had dairies, farms and animals. They posed no threat to anyone in Libya and were respected as strong and honest members of Libyan society. Their homeland is east of Misurata on the road towards Sirte.When the phony revolution was started by Obama and Clinton in 2011, some of the Tawergha who were in the Libyan military, fought against the illegal invasion of mercenaries and radicals. Many of them were killed and any black person captured was slaughtered, burned and chopped up. Many of their women were raped and murdered and many of their children killed.The radical mercenaries who were brought into Libya (funded and armed) by Clinton and Obama openly stated that they intended to do an ethnic cleansing of Libya of all blacks. There were articles written about these statements in the mainstream media. Because of this,The 250,000 radical, psychopathic terrorists that were brought into Libya (by Clinton and Obama) were the only ones committing heinous crimes against humanity.What happened to the black Libyans during 2011 is a story that must be told and all people of the world must stand and fight this horrible racist crime now happening in Libya.The Tawergha tribe has been homeless since 2011, living in makeshift cargo containers.Money, weapons and mercenaries from US government sources have flowed into Misurata since 2011 feeding these criminals. One of the mainstays of US foreign policy is to keep Libya de-stablised and occupied so that Libyan people and the countries natural resource wealth can be controlled by the West.Misurata has no claim to the Tawergha land, they stole it by use of force and fear. When their crimes came to light in 2011, the US-backed Misurata militias came out with a HUGE LIE. They tried to say that the Tawergha people had raped their women and killed their men so they had the right to kill and rape and steal everything that was owned by the Tawerghans. Yet this is exactly what the terrorist militias from Misurata had done to the Tawerghans. Being directed by the criminal CIA deep state, they took their lead of accusing their victims of the crimes they had committed. No one in Libya believed it and knew it was a lie, but the lie was repeated at the UN and by US mouthpieces who the terrorists in Misurata need to maintain their criminal activities.After 7 years of being homeless, the Tawergha tribe had negotiated with all the tribes of Libya and even with the UN puppet government in Tripoli, to be allowed to return to their rightful homes in Libya. The negotiations were successful and even the criminal military council of Misurata agreed that they should be allowed to return to their homes. However, Misurata wanted the Tawergha tribe (homeless with nothing) to pay them 3 billion dollars to be allowed to return to their home. The Misurata criminals also demanded that the UN pay them for allowing the Tawerghans to return to their OWN homes. This demand was not successful as the Tawerghans had no money and the UN did not agree.As a side note: The Misurata militias stated that all the crimes committed against them by the Tawergha tribe was the reason for the payment demand - again criminals accusing their victims of what the criminals themselves had done.. Now we have a humanitarian crisis because 43,000 people are trapped on the road and nearby areas. There is no support for them to stay by the road and they have nothing to return to so they are now in a trap.We ask urgently for all humanitarian agencies to step forward and help these people. We ask for countries that have the ability to help these people to step forward immediately.This is a serious CRISIS, there are 43,000 lives at risk. The world cannot stand by and let a gang of US-backed criminal terrorists keep the necessities of life (water, food, shelter etc.) from over 43,000 innocent people.This latest crisis in Libya is a direct result of the brutal 11 month bombing of Libya and its people by the US and its allies in 2011 that culminated in the public execution of Qaddafi that caused that foul harpy Hillary Clinton so much glee . These are war crimes, crimes against humanity and cannot be ignored.For the inside scoop on what happened to Libya and why check out our very popular interview with James and JoAnne Moriarty