Trump offers extra US ventilators to Russia for Covid-19 and the 'resistance' loses it UPDATE
RT
Wed, 15 Apr 2020 23:19 UTC
"I think Russia is going to need ventilators. They're having a hard time in Moscow. We're going to help them," Trump said on Wednesday, during the daily press conference in the White House garden.
The online Resistance - die-hard believers in the conspiracy theory that Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 US presidential election, pushed for years by the Democrats and the mainstream media - quickly seized on the comment as proof that the president was evil.
The opprobrium ranged from verified blue checkmarks with tens of thousands of followers to freshly created accounts with generic names and bios, all shrieking in unison about how even offering much-needed medical equipment to Russia amounted to treason.
Trump also mentioned helping Italy and Spain, two European countries hardest-hit by the virus over the past two months, though the US has since surpassed them in the sheer number of both Covid-19 cases and fatalities.
As of Wednesday, the US has almost 635,000 registered cases and nearly 28,000 deaths. New York City accounts for nearly a third of the total US deaths due to the virus.
At the end of March, Russia dispatched a planeload of medical supplies to New York amid reports the US was experiencing critical shortages, with the Kremlin saying they hoped the US would reciprocate if needed. That aid was also met with howls of protest by the 'Russiagate' crowd.
It is unclear whether Russia will actually need US ventilator aid, or if Trump was using it as an illustration of the US surplus. Russia has registered just under 25,000 cases of Covid-19 and 198 deaths so far, mostly in Moscow and the surrounding region.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University at the end of March, Russia had some 40,000 ventilators to the 62,000 or so in the US. With less than half the US population, this translated into 27.3 ventilators per 100,000 people in Russia to only 18.8 in the US.
Comment: Update: 16/4/2020 Moscow accepts US offer to ship ventilators
"We take this confirmation that the American side may provide us such assistance, should we need it," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said of Trump's offer to send ventilators..
He added the offer showed "a responsible approach in our common fight with the pandemic" and that Russia had "acted in the same way" when it sent aid to the US last month.
Offering help was a natural thing to do under the circumstances, so one shouldn't "add some political considerations" to it, the Russian official said.
