A 60-year-old woman has died after she was attacked by a dog inside her home in Fort Worth last month, officials said.Officials said animal control officers were called to Sharon Rene Baldwin's home on March 28 in regards to the dog attack.Baldwin was taken to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, April 12.According to officials, the investigation found that a man who lived in the home with the victim had found the dog a week before the attack. Officials said he was caring for the dog until its owner came forward. The relationship between the man and the woman is not known at this time.Officials learned there seemed to be no issues between the two residents and the dog until that Saturday when something happened that led to the attack. Investigators believe the woman may have either rolled over the dog with her wheelchair or fell on top of it.Officials said the dog bit the woman on her shoulder, arm and neck.According to officials, the dog's owner eventually came forward and surrendered the dog to animal control officers. The dog, which was a pit bull terrier, was euthanized on Monday, April 13.