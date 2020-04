© KATV



"make the decision to be exposed to the deadly coronavirus are not fair to those that you would spread it to. We're having to take a new action, and I hoped that we wouldn't, and it's that any individual that's going to participate in a mass gathering of any type that we know about this weekend we're going to record license plates and provide it to local health departments. Local health departments are going to come to your door with an order for you to be quarantined for 14 days."

"We are down to less than seven churches statewide, because we don't have any synagogues or mosques that are holding in-person services, ... that are thinking about having an in-person service and we absolutely cannot bring people together in one building like that.

"This is a time and a weekend, a whole week, for multiple faiths that is about faith. It's about knowing that we have faced — as people, as Christians, as Jews, as believers of many faiths — difficult, dark times and have prevailed."

Kentucky State Police will record the license plates of residents who attend church on Easter —Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.Beshear, dropping the bombshell announcement halfway through a press conference late Friday, said that those whoThe Democratic governor said the move comes as the Bluegrass State recorded 242 new cases, its largest increase of confirmed cases in a single day. Kentucky has had 11 new deaths bringing the total count to 90."If all we're asked is to do stay at home, 11 lives justify every single thing that we're doing," Beshear said earlier in the news conference.Beshear said.Earlier in the press conference, the governor invited those who stay home to watch the online stream of the Beargrass Christian Church out of Louisville — where he serves as a deacon. Beshear said:" said Todd Lester, pastor of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. "We encourage you to worship the risen lord at home this Easter Sunday."Paul, who was a physician before joining the Senate, has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.