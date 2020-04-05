The status report was filed by prosecutors Friday in anticipation of a scheduled hearing on April 3. Justice Department prosecutors stated in the status report that the documents provided by Flynn's former legal counsel with Covington and Burling "are voluminous, span numerous topics that arose during Covington's 30-month representation of Mr. Flynn, and include many pages of sometimes difficult-to-decipher handwritten notes."
"The government needs additional time to digest this information and any additional information that Covington may provide," the status report stated. "In order to allow the government adequate time to review the materials that have been produced and to request, receive, and review any follow-up information or documents, the government respectfully asks this Court to allow the government three additional weeks to provide a further status update and, if feasible, a proposed briefing schedule."
In February, Attorney General William Barr ordered a re-examination of several high-profile cases, including Flynns. The re-examination of Flynn's case will be headed by U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen of St. Louis. According to sources familiar with the matter, Jensen will be working with Brandon Van Grack, who is the former prosecutor that pursued the case against Flynn during Robert Mueller's Special Counsel investigation.
In March, President Donald Trump tweeted he was 'strongly considering' a pardon Flynn. He said "after destroying his life & that of his wonderful family (and many others also) the FBI, working in conjunction with the Department of Justice has lost" his records.
Comment: Trump 'strongly considering' Michael Flynn pardon, points at FBI 'conveniently losing' his records
Flynn's defense attorney Sidney Powell told this reporter that Flynn "would wear a pardon like a badge of honor." She cautioned, however, that the DOJ should intervene before a pardon is even necessary. Powell filed a supplemental motion to withdraw his guilty plea in January. In it, she cited the failure of his previous counsel, Covington and Burling, to timely, fully and correctly advise him of the firm's 'conflict of interest in his case' regarding the Foreign Agents Registration Act form it filed on his behalf. Moreover, she argues that the conflict was so severe the firm was required to withdraw from the matter. He could not consent.
In fact, in Powell's supplemental motion filed in January, she argued that Flynn's former counsel "betrayed" him. Powell filed the motion to withdraw his plea just days after Flynn's prosecutors made a major reversal asking the court to put Flynn in jail for up to six months. Shortly after, prosecutors reversed the jail time recommendation.
Powell told SaraACarter.com Friday that "as the government seeks an additional three weeks to work with Covington and Burling LLP against General Flynn, we are reminded again of this egregious injustice against an American hero."
"The FBI and DOJ made up this 'case,' threatened to indict his son the next day if he did not plead guilty, hid-and are still hiding-the evidence that shows he is innocent, and they knew that all along," she added. "Clapper and Brennan and others knew that Flynn intended to audit and clean out the corrupt intelligence agencies. They and the FBI targeted him to destroy with this false prosecution. Every day the government delays in dismissing this persecution is a disgrace for anything called "Justice" and an enormous waste of taxpayer dollars."
Comment: See also: