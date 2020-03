© REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo



President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he is "strongly considering" pardoning former adviser Michael Flynn after the FBI and Justice Department "destroyed" his life, seemingly confirming the long-standing rumors.The Mueller investigation may be in the past for many, but Trump put the two-plus year probe back into the spotlight on Sunday by directly answering reports he would pardon Flynn, one of a handful of advisers to face criminal charges from Robert Mueller.Flynn pleaded guilty to "willfully and knowingly" making false statements during the Mueller investigation in 2017,After filing a motion to have the charges dismissed, Attorney General William Barr stepped in last month and ordered that the case of the former national security adviser be reexamined as part of a larger probe looking into politically-sensitive national security cases taken on while Trump has been president.Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about having contact with then-Russian envoy to the US Sergey Kislyak regarding US sanctions. Flynn resigned from the White House in February 2017 amidst the Mueller investigation.