'The Upper Echelon of the FBI Met to Orchestrate It All'

"whether to interview [] National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and if so, what interview strategies to use." And "on January 23, the day before the interview, the upper echelon of the FBI met to orchestrate it all. Deputy Director McCabe, General Counsel James Baker, Lisa Page, Strzok, David Bowdich, Trish Anderson, and Jen Boone strategized to talk with Mr. Flynn in such a way as to keep from alerting him from understanding that he was being interviewed in a criminal investigation of which he was the target."

"Describe the feeling, nervousness, excitement knowing we had just heard him denying it all. Knowing we'd have to pivot into asking. Puzzle round and round about it. Talk about the funny details. Remember what I said that made Andy laugh and ask if he really said that."

"Also have some faith in and my assessment. . . . I'm finding it hard to go out on a counterintuitive yet strongly felt ledge with so many competent voices expressing what I feel too: bullsh*t - that doesn't make sense. [] I made some joke about what F said. Something patriotic or military."

"It was clear that you both walked in and felt very strongly, so that obviously counts for something. [] You made a joke about a military band."

Then the Switch on the 302

"On February 10, 2017, the news broke — attributed to 'senior intelligence officials' — that Mr. Flynn had discussed sanctions with Ambassador Kislyak, contrary to what Vice President Pence had said on television previously."

"Those changes added an unequivocal statement that 'FLYNN stated he did not' — in response to whether Mr. Flynn had asked Kislyak to vote in a certain manner or slow down the UN vote."

"This is a deceptive manipulation because, as the notes of the agents show, Mr. Flynn was not even sure he had spoken to Russia/Kislyak on this issue. He had talked to dozens of countries."

Ties to Collusion against President Trump

"in an important but still wrongly redacted text, Strzok says: 'We need to lock in [redacted]. In a formal chargeable way. Soon.'" Page replies: "I agree. I've been pushing and I'll reemphasize with Bill [Priestap]."

"Flynn does not remember making four to five calls to Ambassador Kislyak from the Dominican Republic, where he was on vacation, but that if he did so, it was because phone service was poor and he kept getting dropped. 'I don't remember making 4-5 calls. If I did lousy place to call.'"

"Flynn remembered making four to five calls that day about this issue, but that the Dominican Republic was a difficult place to make a call as he kept having connectivity issues."

"made clear from her first appearance, [that] Mr. Flynn will ask this Court to dismiss the entire prosecution based on the outrageous and un-American conduct of law enforcement officials and the subsequent failure of the prosecution to disclose this evidence — which it had in its possession all along — either in a timely fashion or at all."

About the Author:

Margot Cleveland is a senior contributor to The Federalist. Cleveland served nearly 25 years as a permanent law clerk to a federal appellate judge and is a former full-time faculty member and current adjunct instructor at the college of business at the University of Notre Dame. The views expressed here are those of Cleveland in her private capacity.