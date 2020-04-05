© Reuters / Faisal Al Nasser

While the world faces an unprecedented crisis over the coronavirus pandemic, Riyadh is trying to push other countries to play by its rules in the oil market, but those actions could have backfired.Since the OPEC+ deal collapsed, Saudi Arabia has brought out the big guns to grab the market share, but the move eventually drove crude prices to new lows. After Moscow and Riyadh failed to reach a new production-cut deal in early March, the kingdom decided to boost production and granted discounts to its oil buyers.If the situation in the oil market does not improve, US shale companies will be hit hard, as shale oil makes sense only when oil prices are at least $40 a barrel. While they can be kept afloat with some government assistance, the crisis could turn "deadly" for them, according to the analyst. This is how Riyadh could be trying to make its overseas ally join it in pressuring Moscow, he adds.