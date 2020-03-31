© Unknown

"Sometimes, we received aid from the Red Crescent, but we only saw a small portion of it, most often sold to us, not given for free. The militants take the free aid and resell it to the refugees — that's their business. To get money, we had to work at the camp. They set up a brick factory and we had to work like dogs there.



"Medical aid depended on the militants, too: if you co-operate, you have access to doctors. If you don't, there will be no aid."

Using COVID-19 pandemic to threaten and torture displaced civilians

The US presence and control of the Rukban Camp

"We believe that the American side's reluctance to exert influence on their militants to ensure the unhindered departure of people from the Camp and the safe work of humanitarian representatives in the At-Tanf zone they occupied is clear evidence of their intention."

The role of the UN and humanitarian organizations in prolonging the suffering of Syrian civilians

An American journalist was killed for exposing the UN complicity

The only humanitarian solution for Rukban Camp

About the Author:

Steven Sahiounie is a Syrian American award winning journalist