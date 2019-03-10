© AP Photo

The United States is contradicting itself with its stance about the return of refugees from Syria's Rukban camp on the Jordanian border and has put forward conditions for the return of people residing there, the heads of the Russian and Syrian Joint Coordination Committees on Repatriation of Syrian Refugees said in a statement."A representative of the US-led international coalition against ISIS in Syria, Sean Ryan, said there are", the statement said."Based on the principles of humanism, confirmed not by words, but by concrete actions, we once again call on the world community to open its eyes to the situation in the Rukban camp, not to succumb to US assurances about the care shown to ordinary Syrians, to believe only the facts and real deeds", the statement added.The Rukban camp is part of the US-controlled zone around Washington's Al-Tanf base in Syria.Russia and Syria have urged the United States to release Rukban's residents and ensure their unimpeded exit from the camp to the places of their permanent residence.