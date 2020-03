© Izzeddin Idilbi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Vanessa Beeley



Is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East - on the ground in Syria, Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. Follow her on Twitter @VanessaBeeley

The White Helmet 'coronavirus campaign' is a cynical exploitation of the pandemic to weaponize it against the Syrian government. To really help the Syrians they should demand a lift of Western sanctions, not support them.Five cases of coronavirus have now been reported by the health ministry in Syria. The country is subject to a curfew from 6pm to 6am as of March 25. Syria braces itself for a potential medical crisis.Hospitals and medical care centers have been targeted and occupied by the extremist armed groups throughout Syria, further reducing the Syrian state-ability to deal with the looming threat of an apparently rapacious pandemic.All measures taken against the Syrian government by the UK, US and EU are ostensibly to "protect" the Syrian people. Of course sanctions never protect the people, they deprive the people of basic needs, they decimate essential infrastructure. They are designed to weaken the target state or leadership, to turn the people against the government, to serve US-led foreign policy agendas in the region.Former UK Ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford, described the statement as a thinly veiled cry of solidarity for Al-Qaeda in Syria, "There is not a word here with which Hayat Tahrir Ash Sham, the dominant jihadi group, would not concur."An organisation with a history of collaboration with the US Coalition-sponsored armed groups in Syria, itself funded by the same governments, has been triggered by the billionaire-manufactured PR complex that manages and directs this shadow state construct.We have seen a flurry of activity on their Twitter accounts, their primary platform, promoting the White Helmet "coronavirus" campaign. This is nothing short of cynical exploitation of a world crisis to weaponize it against the Syrian government via an entity that has served this purpose since its establishment, in Turkey, by a former British military intelligence officer, James Le Mesurier. The White Helmets have published a statement calling for sanctions against Syria to be maintained. The statement is based on misinformation and duplicitous narratives including the claim that Syria and Russia are deliberately targeting hospitals,Raed Saleh, the leader of the White Helmets, was recently given a platform in the Senate to "[feed] the Senate Foreign Relations Committee the talking points that it should adopt." Saleh's highly politicized speech is echoed in his tweet, instrumentalising the coronavirus crisis to further amplify the talking points historically and fraudulently used to criminalize the Syrian government while airbrushing Nusra Front/Al-Qaeda from the Syrian conflict landscape.So, in summary, the White Helmets, a supposedly "neutral" "humanitarian" organisation are sustaining their donors "maximum pressure" campaign against the Syrian people they claim to support.The White Helmet organisation should be condemned for effectively enabling mass suffering and death in Syria, not only by providing cover for internationally designated terrorist groups, but, now, for endorsing sanctions that will ensure the perfect conditions for a global pandemic to spread like wildfire through a "hybrid warfare"-decimated nation.