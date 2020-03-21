The United States finds annoying the Russian-Turkish agreements on Syria's Idlib and looks ready to use any pretext for upsetting a political settlement in that country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursdayshe said. In a situation like this the White Helmets, whom the United States has promised to support - financially, organizationally and politically - have no option left other than to strictly follow the instructions of their patrons and show they are worth the political expectations their sponsors pin on them."Zakharova recalled that the White Helmets' contacts with their Western handlers as a rule entailed tragic events in the region.Zakharova recalled that, although the Department of State earlier introduced restrictions on contacts with foreigners amid the spread of the coronavirus. On March 11, the chief of the White Helmets was allowed to speak in the US Senate."The aforesaid meetings took place amid an irresponsible anti-Russian media campaign, which Washington had launched over the situation in the Idlib zone of de-escalation, being controlled by the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, outlawed in Russia," Zakharova said.