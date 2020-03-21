Puppet Masters
Zakharova: US looks ready to use any pretext for upsetting a political settlement in Syria
TASS
Thu, 19 Mar 2020 05:21 UTC
"One has an impression that the very thought the Russian-Turkish agreement may be implemented, the very idea of the Idlib zone of de-escalation annoys Washington so much that it is prepared to use any pretext for fanning anti-Russian hysteria and upsetting a political settlement in Syria," she said. In a situation like this the White Helmets, whom the United States has promised to support - financially, organizationally and politically - have no option left other than to strictly follow the instructions of their patrons and show they are worth the political expectations their sponsors pin on them."
Zakharova recalled that the White Helmets' contacts with their Western handlers as a rule entailed tragic events in the region.
"One has an impression that they get direct instructions what subversive actions they should take and receive financial support as well. This is very dangerous," Zakharova said. "It is already clear to one and all who had created them and what for, who continues to support this organization, whose chief aim is to create a false information environment for the purpose of carrying out external intervention in Syria's internal affairs to suit the political interests of the masterminds."
Zakharova recalled that on March 17 the White Helmets' chief was received by US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, although the Department of State earlier introduced restrictions on contacts with foreigners amid the spread of the coronavirus. On March 11, the chief of the White Helmets was allowed to speak in the US Senate. Also, on March 3, US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey and the United States' UN Ambassador Kelly Craft had contacts with members of that organization on the Turkish-Syrian border.
"The aforesaid meetings took place amid an irresponsible anti-Russian media campaign, which Washington had launched over the situation in the Idlib zone of de-escalation, being controlled by the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, outlawed in Russia," Zakharova said. "Astoundingly, the White Helmets, which position themselves exclusively as a humanitarian organization, have once again become central to Western media manipulations, aimed at discrediting the real state of affairs in Idlib. The main purpose is to discredit the anti-terrorist efforts of the Syrian government and blame the humanitarian situation in the northwest of the country on Damascus and its allies."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Unusual atmospheric events over deserts and seas
- Ten million Americans are hit by severe storms as tornadoes flip cars in Texas
- Desert locust crisis to spread, endangering food security of 25 million - UN expert
- North Korea fires 2 'unidentified projectiles' into Sea of Japan
- Zakharova: US looks ready to use any pretext for upsetting a political settlement in Syria
- 'Really bad reporting!': Trump slams NBC reporter over coronavirus 'sensationalism'
- It's about control, not health!
- The coronavirus: Crown jewel of the globalists or crippling blow to globalization?
- Worst week for US stocks since 2008, BoE pumps in initial £200 billion & slashes interest rates to lowest level ever
- NY governor bans gatherings of ANY size, CA issues mandatory 'stay home' order as does Illinois, Europe continues lockdowns, and other corona craziness
- 14 Million Americans have been laid off so far due to COVID-19
- Bitters and wild American herbalism: Celebrating the diversity of plants, people, and traditions
- Flashback Best of the Web: The flu has already killed 10,000 across US as world frets over coronavirus
- As humans quarantine over virus fears, the animal kingdom retakes city streets
- Penguin-perks: Penguins take tour of Chicago aquarium during shutdown
- How low! Using COVID-19 patient tracking, Netanyahu is staging a coup
- Netanyahu: 'All humanity is in the same boat' to fight coronavirus - except Palestinians
- WaPo leaves the pack, admits polls show Crimeans prefer to be part of Russia
- Congress aims to hold Israel accountable for demolition of Palestinian homes
- Afghan peace - is it crumbling already?
- North Korea fires 2 'unidentified projectiles' into Sea of Japan
- Zakharova: US looks ready to use any pretext for upsetting a political settlement in Syria
- 'Really bad reporting!': Trump slams NBC reporter over coronavirus 'sensationalism'
- It's about control, not health!
- The coronavirus: Crown jewel of the globalists or crippling blow to globalization?
- Worst week for US stocks since 2008, BoE pumps in initial £200 billion & slashes interest rates to lowest level ever
- How low! Using COVID-19 patient tracking, Netanyahu is staging a coup
- Netanyahu: 'All humanity is in the same boat' to fight coronavirus - except Palestinians
- Congress aims to hold Israel accountable for demolition of Palestinian homes
- Afghan peace - is it crumbling already?
- What we know about Amir al-Salbi, Daesh's new leader
- Krone collapse: Norway loses a fifth of its oil wealth
- For your 'protection': The US wants your smartphone location data to 'fight coronavirus'
- Russia set the example: US anti-Iranian sanctions 'made Tehran self-sufficient in all areas' - Khamenei
- Israel largest political party, Netanyahu's Lukid, proposes bill to execute Palestinian prisoners
- 'Seasonal madness provoked by coronavirus' - Kremlin on reports US may sanction Russia over oil prices
- Best of the Web: Never let a crisis go to waste: US lawmakers bask in coronavirus panic while quietly building the police state of their dreams
- Tulsi's Biden-2020 endorsement may have cost her political future & moral high ground
- Irritated by Russia-Turkey Idlib deal, Washington is ready to undermine Syrian settlement
- Schiffy's House lawyers assert privilege over subpoenas of impeachment phone records
- Desert locust crisis to spread, endangering food security of 25 million - UN expert
- NY governor bans gatherings of ANY size, CA issues mandatory 'stay home' order as does Illinois, Europe continues lockdowns, and other corona craziness
- 14 Million Americans have been laid off so far due to COVID-19
- Flashback Best of the Web: The flu has already killed 10,000 across US as world frets over coronavirus
- As humans quarantine over virus fears, the animal kingdom retakes city streets
- WaPo leaves the pack, admits polls show Crimeans prefer to be part of Russia
- Leaving Palestinians in limbo, Israel and the PA deprive thousands of their ID cards
- Manufactured Terror? Doctor arrested in Minnesota on terrorism charge, caught with help of FBI "informants"
- Russia sitting pretty: Oil price crash not catastrophic for Russian economy — Kremlin
- Russia's gold & near-zero debt give it best chance of thriving in post-coronavirus hysteria and global economic apocalypse - Max Keiser
- Two Turkish soldiers killed in rocket attack by 'radical groups' in Syria's Idlib
- Botched 'Islamist attack': Car driven into Barcelona airport, two arrested
- Licence to kill: Proposed emergency Coronavirus Bill protects NHS against negligence claims
- Chillingly, scariest coronavirus death toll may not come from covid-19
- Russia testing MULTIPLE prototype Covid-19 vaccines
- Nirbhaya gang rape convicts executed at Delhi prison, bringing shocking 7+ year case to a close after countless delays
- Coronavirus sends (some) British forces home from Iraq
- CNN reporter praises Trump's coronavirus response, immediately clarifies on Twitter before she loses lib credibility
- The problem with 'eminent domain': Government should play by the same private property rules as we do
- Flashback: Eva Bartlett: Crimeans tell the real story of the 2014 referendum and their lives since their return to Russia
- General Smedley Butler and the 'Wall Street Putsch' against President Roosevelt revisited
- Global human genomes reveal rich genetic diversity shaped by complex history
- Oldest modern bird fossil discovered, nicknamed the 'wonderchicken'
- Chaco Canyon: The life and death of one of America's most mysterious trees
- The legend and the truth about St. Patrick's Day
- Long lost ancient Maya kingdom unearthed in a backyard in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Mysterious 25,000-year-old circular structure built from bones of 60 mammoths discovered in Russia's forest steppe
- Standing at the precipice of a financial collapse: Time for a 21st century Pecora commission
- Ancient Indonesian rock art discovered
- Depicting plasma? Ancient 'mantis-man' petroglyph discovered in Iran
- Why was it so dangerous to live in Russia in the 1990s?
- 'Dead Sea Scrolls' at the Museum of the Bible are ALL forgeries
- Coronavirus and the sun: A lesson from the 1918 influenza pandemic
- Churchill's secret WWII army bunker discovered
- El Algar: Life in hilltop Iberian Bronze Age societies revealed in new analysis
- The Long Roots of Our Russophobia
- The Great Lake Tahoe comet tsunami
- How the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms became corrupt and abusive
- "Open, iceless seas" in the North Pole described by Dutch sailors in wooden ships in 1665
- Intern unearths spectacular, 2,000-year-old Roman dagger in Germany
- Secrets of '1,000-year-old trees' unlocked
- Pentagon: Successful flight test of hypersonic glide body
- One of Darwin's theories is FINALLY proved (but not really)
- Merger between two stars led to blue supergiant, iconic supernova
- Parasites in raw fish have risen dramatically, study finds
- 'Long overdue' Yellowstone supervolcano eruption 'paused for now', according to naturalist
- A 'Cat Tale': A story of how flawed science formed the basis of policy
- Seven quirks of human vision
- NASA warns 3 asteroids currently headed for Earth
- Researchers discover that amino acids have unique musical vibrations
- Australian engineers solved 58-year-old quantum mystery by accident
- Evolution and mystery: Confessions of a Darwinian skeptic
- Hopes for coronavirus vaccine rise after Chinese scientists find infected monkeys developed immunity
- The art of the miniature — Nature's smallest designs are the some of the most wonderful of all
- AI finds microbial signatures in tumours and blood across cancer types
- Scientists discover the mathematical rules guiding the pattern of brain growth
- Comet Y4 ATLAS brightening, could become naked-eye bright by spring
- Scientist claims prevailing winds are spreading coronavirus, after it came to Earth on meteor
- Solar system mystery finally solved, thanks to salty space rock
- The restoration of Notre Dame is yielding unexpected research bonanzas
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Unusual atmospheric events over deserts and seas
- Ten million Americans are hit by severe storms as tornadoes flip cars in Texas
- Storm continues to drop heavy snow on northern Arizona on first day of spring - 25 inches in 5 days
- 100 cattle egrets and 9 crows found dead in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Signs and Portents: Snake gives birth to two-headed baby in Australia
- All-time record snowfall buries parts of Sweden - 3.25 M (10.7 ft) - Don't tell Greta...
- Roads swamped in Fiji after nearly 7 inches of rain in 24 hours - (UPDATE) 3 killed in landslide
- Heavy rains bring floods to Jakarta and surrounding cities, Indonesia
- Heavy rainfall triggers flooding and mudslides in southern Peru
- Flooding in northern Iraq stirs fears of landslides
- Hawaii summits hit by snowfall
- Two killed, 8 hurt by lightning bolt in Kenya
- Land begins to rise again near volcano Thorbjorn, Iceland
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Fruit, vegetable, meat vanishes across the globe
- Torrential downpour causes severe flooding in parts of Timor-Leste (East Timor)
- 6.3-magnitude quake strikes south of Indonesia's Bali
- Tornado warnings in Hawaii for first time in over a decade
- 5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Utah's Salt Lake City area - power knocked out, airport closed
- Heavy rains cause dangerous flooding in Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Temperature extremes: Spain hit by heavy snowfall shortly after 30 C temperatures
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Bitters and wild American herbalism: Celebrating the diversity of plants, people, and traditions
- Return of the fungi
- New study says 'high temperature and high relative humidity significantly reduce' spread of COVID-19
- Best of the Web: US CDC statistics seem to suggest seasonal flu twice as deadly as Coronavirus. So why the hell has civilization ground to a halt?
- Flashback Best of the Web: Swine flu was as elusive as WMD. The real threat is mad scientist syndrome
- Flashback: UK govt predicts 65,000 will die from Swine Flu in UK, purchases 132 million doses of undeveloped vaccine
- Flashback Best of the Web: Interview with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: H1N1 'Swine Flu pandemic' was one of the greatest medical scandals of the century
- The Achilles Heel of viruses: They are generally pH-sensitive
- Dr. Malcolm Kendrick - Some measures you can take against the Covid-19
- Dengue fever crisis grips Latin America - SIX times higher than 2019
- Coronavirus Coverup: Vitamin C dramatic help against infection in China, South Korea — Why aren't we being told?
- Best of the Web: A fiasco in the making? As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold, we are making decisions without reliable data
- Chinese medical team report successful treatment of coronavirus patients with high-dose vitamin C
- Health experts criticise NHS advice to take ibuprofen for Covid-19 saying it could aggravate the infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - High Dose Vitamin C: Good for People, Bad for Coronavirus
- Philippines detects bird flu outbreak in quail farm
- Best of the Web: Shocking discovery! Scientists learn the flaming obvious: People are recovering from COVID-19 'like they would from the flu'
- The microbes in your mouth, and a reminder to floss and go to the dentist
- Flashback: Data methods show gap between US, Chinese flu-related deaths
- Anti-inflammatories may aggravate Covid-19, France advises
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- People prone to disengage from difficult tasks and goals may experience greater cognitive decline after retirement
- Clash of perspectives on panpsychism: What it does—and does not—explain about consciousness
- Two revision strategies that can prepare you for an exam much better than restudying your notes
- The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- 14th-century Italian advice on how to survive an epidemic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 'Adulthood of Spirit' - How To Leave Behind Childish Things And Become Spiritually Mature
- Flashback: Is self-control just empathy with your future self?
- Most parents do not successfully transmit their political values to their children, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Natural Selection - The Jesus of Evolution
- Crying is not a sign of weakness, it's a sign of emotional intelligence
- The 60-second approach to managing emotions
- Kids who grow up with dogs and cats are more emotionally intelligent and compassionate
- The Difference Between Worry, Stress and Anxiety
- Researchers explore the ethics of who we think should be saved in an automated vehicle accident
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Necessary Sin - What Was The Apostle Paul Really Saying About The Nature of Spiritual Transformation?
- Schools across US find more success with yoga, mindfulness classes than detention, punishment
- Study shows learning difficulties due to poor connectivity, not specific brain regions
- Liberals and conservatives feel moral outrage in different parts of the body — but there's also a lot of overlap
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Penguin-perks: Penguins take tour of Chicago aquarium during shutdown
- Needing some humor? Bizarre new species of shark spawns smorgasbord of snarky memes
- DNC completes assimilation process - Tulsi backs Biden
- What to do when you run out of toilet paper
- Florida police warn of rogue cow on the run: Loose since January, 'faster than it looks'
- Jonathan Pie: Coronavirus - Survival of the richest!
- Nation's nerds wake to utopia where sports is cancelled, everyone stays at home and social interaction is forbidden
- Disaster at rally as Biden smudges note on hand reading, 'you are Joe Biden and you are running for president'
- Homebound residents across Italy sing together to stave off virus lockdown blues
- Coronavirus - It's Deadlier Than You Thought
- Prince Andrew self-isolates from Epstein investigation says Royal correspondent
- Jarvis Dupont: I'm every womxn
- Man stopped at Dublin Airport smuggling hand sanitiser into country
- Oopsies: Drug dealer loses codes for €53.6m bitcoin accounts
- Russians declare election too chaotic for them to successfully interfere
- US Intelligence sources reveal that ALL presidential candidates are Russian agents...except Pete Buttigieg
- Trump retweets epic Bollywood movie edit of his upcoming trip to India
- Mysterious 'PUTIN' group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Las Vegas to protest Dem debate
- Man stumbles upon baby bears 'dancing' in forest, thinks he's imagining things
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
Quote of the Day
A new philosophy, a way of life, is not given for nothing. It has to be paid dearly for and only acquired with much patience and great effort.
Recent Comments
People have known the flu forever and aren't afraid of it, so you can't really use it to create mass hysteria. Once you get something relatively...
"but America has a knack for innovating their way out of problems," - LOL! Perhaps back in the day when people were resourceful, when they were...
Biblical prophesy, anyone?
The only known caution against intravenous administration of very large doses is checking glucose 6-phosphate. It's an enzyme which in some...
I think this wasn't planned, it was unintentional. But, the Global Elites are NEVER going to miss an opportunity. They've even begun censoring the...