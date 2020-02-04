© AFP / Abdulmonam Eassa

The White Helmets have shot a new fake video of 'Assad's chemical attack' in Syria's Idlib, the Russian MoD has said. The movie, co-produced by the notorious White Helmets, is expected to be released shortly on social media.The video, shot by the notorious White Helmets group in cooperation with local terrorists, purports to show the aftermath of a "chemical attack" on civilians by Syria's government troops.A number of "chemical attacks" in Syria have been blamed on the country's government by the militants over the course of the war, which has been raging in the country since 2011.The UK and US-funded White Helmets group, that advertises itself as an "impartial" humanitarian organization seeking to save Syria's civilians, has been a media darling for years. A Netflix documentary about it has even won Oscar award back in 2016.