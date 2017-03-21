© SANA / Reuters



Syrian President Bashar Assad has hit out at the controversial nonprofit White Helmets, calling it a front for Islamic terrorism, and saying they are an example of Western narratives grotesquely distorting the truth about the conflict in the country.Assad told RT during an interview with Russian journalists in Damascus.The White Helmets, which calls itself a civil defense organization, operates in rebel-controlled parts of Syria, where they say they are involved exclusively in peaceful activities such as rescuing civilians after bombing raids. They are part-funded by donations, and by Western governments.An eponymous British-made film about their work was given an Oscar for Best Documentary at last month's Academy Awards.Both Damascus and Moscow have repeatedly accused them of functioning as a propaganda operation that stages videos and manipulates coverage to generate sympathy abroad for the rebel cause, and as a jihadist rescue service that operates in tandem with Al Nusra and other radical groups in Syria.The Syrian president said that the unquestioning lionization of the White Helmets is symptomatic of the West's "double standards," in which heroes and villains are decided on the basis of "narratives."said Assad.Assad says that, as the conflict in the country marks its sixth anniversary, the West'ssaid Assad.