Lockheed Martin promo simulates preemptive strikes on Russian ICBM & S-400
RT
Thu, 19 Mar 2020 02:04 UTC
Boasting the superiority of US military tech - much of which appears only in concept and computer-generated graphics - the brief video was unveiled this week by Lockheed's Advanced Development Program, also known as Skunk Works. The troublesome F-35 fighter jet seems to be the only system featured in the video to actually exist at present, however - the rest being prototypes in various stages of development.
While the video's narrator makes no mention of Russia by name, about two-thirds into the clip, it's clear who's playing the role of villain in Lockheed's simulation. The clip shows US strikes on Russia's distinctive S-400 missile defense systems, as well as a Topol-M mobile intercontinental ballistic missile platform, exclusive to Russia's armed forces.
The arms giant may stand to gain more than any other company in hyping up a future conflict with Russia, seeing its stock price soar in the wake of the 2016 presidential contest, as anti-Russian rhetoric hit a fever pitch amid a stream of breathless accusations about election-destabilizing cyber-attacks and Kremlin-directed troll farms. The firm has also won historically massive contracts from the Pentagon in recent years, with the Trump administration shifting its strategic focus from counterterrorism to "near peer competitors" like Russia and China.
Though Lockheed appears to be salivating over the prospect of a shooting match with the Russians - what better way to hawk overpriced and underperforming aircraft? - the company's dream could be a nightmare for much of the world, which would rather not see brinkmanship between the planet's two largest nuclear arsenals.
Comment: That this reality exists only in CGI is quite fitting... Although it gives us a hint - as if it was needed - just which entities are eager to stoke tensions with Russia:
- Israel & NATO's peculiar 'simulation' of Russia's S-400s using inferior US Patriot air defenses in recent war games
- Which Korea?! Seoul shows 'preemptive strike' with F-35s & boasts of 'glorious victory' over Pyongyang in holiday propaganda
Reminds me of raytheon and the garbage they call the patriot missile defense system. As long as the shareholders are happy...right?
