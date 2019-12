© Republic of Korea Air Force Screenshot



The South Korean Air Force has put out an incendiary video simulating a preemptive attack on its northern neighbor using a high-tech arsenal of US-supplied weapons. Pyongyang is unlikely to receive the clip in holiday spirits.Published earlier this week, the four-minute video begins with a US-made Global Hawk spy drone detecting enemy activity, at one point showing what appears to be a North Korean Hwasong-14 ICBM platform just before it's blown apart in a dramatic explosion. A narrator speaking in Korean then pledges the "glory of victory is promised under any circumstances," according to JTBC, a South Korean TV network.The provocative clip, which some have speculated could be its first step toward developing a long-range ballistic missile capability. While insisting its weapons are purely for self-defense, Pyongyang has steadily ramped up such tests as denuclearization talks with the US falter and a year-end deadline set by North Korea to revive negotiations fast approaches.Earlier this month, North Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Thae Song placed the ball squarely in Washington's court, stating it is now "entirely up to the US what Christmas gift it will select" from the Hermit Kingdom, though failed to specify what "gifts" the country may have on offer.Such arms sales are regarded by Pyongyang as acts of hostility, a conclusion which regular US-South Korean war games - rehearsing a full-scale invasion of the North - have done nothing to dissuade.