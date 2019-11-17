Puppet Masters
Israel & NATO's peculiar 'simulation' of Russia's S-400s using inferior US Patriot air defenses in recent war games
RT
Sat, 16 Nov 2019 23:10 UTC
The Israeli Air Force hosted American, German, Italian and Greek fighter jets at its Uvda airbase in the Negev Desert located in southern Israel, for nearly two weeks between November 3 and 14. A total of 800 servicemen and around 100 aircraft took part in the 'Blue Flag' drills, including the stealthy F-35 fighter jets, which took part in this exercise for the first time.
Israel's customized F-35I Adir aircraft even flew several missions as a simulated aggressor squadron, providing a "significant challenge" to the good guys, yet, it was not the only peculiar detail about the drills, described by the Israeli media as the IAF's "most advanced" exercise.
Israeli and NATO pilots honed their skills in penetrating the enemy airspace and countering Russian-made S-300 and S-400 anti-air systems, according to IAF press release and the Breaking Defense military blog.
Moscow has previously deployed such systems to Syria to defend its Khmeimim air base in Latakia and, supplied them to NATO member Turkey, and even offered them to Saudi Arabia. Washington applies extreme political and economic pressure on its 'partners' to force them abandon the deals with Moscow in favor of American arms.
Israel, however, has no easy access to real S-400, that's why its role during the drills was played by the US-made Patriot missile batteries, "modified" to mimic the Russian-made systems.
Whether they were up to the task is another question though, as the Patriot's characteristics do not exactly match up those of S-400. The Russian system can hit a target flying at twice the speed of a target that can be shot down by the US rival, and it can do that at a longer distance and higher altitude, depending on the interceptor missile.
The Patriots also demonstrated questionable real combat effectiveness just recently, when these systems spectacularly failed to defend Washington's Saudi allies against a drone attack on its oil facilities. The embarrassing episode forced the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to amend the sales pitch, saying that even the world's "finest" air defense systems sometimes simply do not "pick things up."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Best of the Web: Why the world needs a Google detox
- Deplatforming Alternate views: Twitter's 'ban' on political ads has a gaping loophole
- Israel & NATO's peculiar 'simulation' of Russia's S-400s using inferior US Patriot air defenses in recent war games
- Fizzled-out rebels or agents of change? France's year of Yellow Vests protests continues
- A foot of snow blankets Tehran, Iran in rare event for time of year locally
- Lightning bolt kills 4 family members in Zambia
- Cricket ball-sized hail hits Sunshine Coast as other areas of Queensland evacuated from fires
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Unsettling 150 year cold in the 'warmest year ever'
- Paul Robeson and the Battle for the Soul of America
- USSR 'driver-in-chief' almost killed Nixon when he took the wheel, but was never fined in his life
- Iran raises gas prices, ensuing protests leave one dead, border with Iraq closed
- 'The goal was to destroy the human mind': Chris Hedges interviews author Stephen Kinzer on the CIA's search for mind control
- Google secretly blacklists conservative websites, favors big business
- Asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid could hit Earth in 2022
- Broadband communism?' Labour's 'free internet for all' plan enflares passions as election fly
- 5 people, including children, killed in San Diego domestic violence shooting
- Worst case scenario in Lebanon is civil war
- Bill Taylor and his private war with Trump, Ukraine and Russia
- Why we need Sherlock Holmes' cool logic and reasoning in the current political climate
- Flynn exposes Gulen-Clinton connection; Erdogan hands Trump Gulen documents
- Deplatforming Alternate views: Twitter's 'ban' on political ads has a gaping loophole
- Israel & NATO's peculiar 'simulation' of Russia's S-400s using inferior US Patriot air defenses in recent war games
- Iran raises gas prices, ensuing protests leave one dead, border with Iraq closed
- 'The goal was to destroy the human mind': Chris Hedges interviews author Stephen Kinzer on the CIA's search for mind control
- Google secretly blacklists conservative websites, favors big business
- Broadband communism?' Labour's 'free internet for all' plan enflares passions as election fly
- Worst case scenario in Lebanon is civil war
- Bill Taylor and his private war with Trump, Ukraine and Russia
- Why we need Sherlock Holmes' cool logic and reasoning in the current political climate
- Flynn exposes Gulen-Clinton connection; Erdogan hands Trump Gulen documents
- Morales: US would send him to GITMO
- Envoy Yovanovitch's 'feelings' that Trump 'threatened' her on Twitter are impeachable, says Democrats
- Roger Stone convicted; Trump lambastes double-standards; 'WikiLeaks insider lies' back in the media
- Ukraine: Prosecutor who led probes into Burisma Holdings to be fired
- Israel silencing the last voices trying to stop abuses against Palestinians
- Iran's FM Zarif calls on New Delhi to resist US pressure - says India should not be 'bullied' on world stage
- Turkey announces detention of 25 relatives of dead Daesh leader Al-Baghdadi
- Globalists openly admit to population control agenda - and that's a bad sign
- White House transcript reveals Trump agreed to meet Ukraine's Zelensky without preconditions
- Ceasefire fails: Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Gaza after rocket fire
- Best of the Web: Why the world needs a Google detox
- Fizzled-out rebels or agents of change? France's year of Yellow Vests protests continues
- 5 people, including children, killed in San Diego domestic violence shooting
- Deepfakes videos are unnervingly real, which puts our reality at risk
- Russian citizen suspected of crossing into US illegally shot by border patrol agent in Arizona desert
- 'Kick out Black Pete!' Anti-blackface paranoia comes after Dutch children's festival tradition
- Palestinian journalist loses eye after being shot with Israeli rubber bullet at West Bank land seizure protest
- Car bomb kills at least 18 in Turkey-controlled Syrian city
- Arkansas chemistry professors 'on administrative leave' after arrests for manufacturing meth
- Brazen liar: Prince Andrew claims he has no memory of meeting Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre
- Kelsey Berreth murder trial: Patrick Frazee had hit list of witnesses to kill, inmate says in testimony
- Blaming the messenger: Ecuador cuts off RT Spanish broadcast after minister complains about protest coverage
- High anxiety: American Airlines flight crews are 'begging' not to fly on 737 MAX
- Arbuthnot out as Assange's judge, says WikiLeaks lawyer Jen Robinson
- Major fire 'crawls up cladding' of student building in Bolton, UK
- Inept ABC 'searching staff emails' 'pressuring colleagues to turn against each other' as they freak out over the identity of the Amy Robach video leaker
- Judge in 'Baby Body Parts' trial orders guilty verdict against journalist who exposed Planned Parenthood
- Sixty-six Iraqi security officers on trial over violence against protesters
- Reality TV mimics reality: Survivor contestants admit they exaggerated 'inappropriate touching' to win
- Indian Army wants officers to deactivate Facebook accounts, avoid WhatsApp amid Israeli spyware disclosure
- Paul Robeson and the Battle for the Soul of America
- USSR 'driver-in-chief' almost killed Nixon when he took the wheel, but was never fined in his life
- Over 140 new geoglyphs discovered at Nazca
- Little Ice Age lessons: A tumultuous history of resilience and surprises
- Ice Age footprints of mammoths and prehistoric humans revealed for the first time using radar
- Reporter uncovers history-changing Manson family connections to CIA, mind control and Hollywood
- The Great Pretender: Stanford psychology professor cherry-picked data in famous study of psychiatric institutions
- Ancient Egyptian ibises were wild birds
- Unknown Irish translation of Ibn Sīna's Canon of Medicine discovered in spine of book in Cornwall
- Fossils of two new snake species found in Greece
- 'They thought it was judgment day': The night in 1833 when 'stars fell' on the southern US
- 'Stone age seafarers' depicted in newly discovered rock art in Sweden
- Centuries-old 'witch marks' in Creswell Crags, England can finally be seen thanks to 3D modeling
- New revelations about life on the edge of the Roman empire
- Was the Neanderthal extinction caused by human diseases?
- Many imperial Romans had roots in the Middle East
- Murderous meteorites in history: The sky is falling every day, but how many people get hit each year?
- Living Under the Spectre of Hyperinflation: 1923 Weimar and Today
- North African Paleolithic populations mostly replaced during migration period
- Archaeologists discover a lost Florida island settlement
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #37 - Big Tech Censors Natural Health Sites - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech Info
- Asteroid warning: Scientists launch campaign to save Earth from deep space impact
- France's earthquake caused unusual crack in Earth's crust, puzzling scientists
- Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales launches Twitter and Facebook rival
- Science confirms dogs can recognize a bad person
- NASA Inspector General: Additional $300M payment to Boeing for commercial crew contract 'largely unnecessary'
- New research says Japanese fisheries collapsed due to pesticides
- Meteor outburst from the Alpha Monocerotids could produce meteors at a rate of 400 per hour!
- Scientists find mechanism that turns herpes virus on and off
- Earthquake-like brain-wave bursts found to be essential for healthy sleep
- Insect pollination pushed back 50 millions years with new amber fossil
- Study suggests objective reality doesn't exist
- From science fiction to science lab: Holograms you can 'feel'
- Two identical-looking bird species found to have very different genes
- Facebook is secretly using your iPhone's camera as you scroll your feed
- Planet 9 may have already been found, study suggests
- Cosmic web: Growing evidence that the universe is connected by giant structures
- Mineral at future Mars landing spot may have preserved signs of life
- Artificial Intelligence examining ECGs predicts irregular heartbeat, death risk
- Oxygen on Mars is behaving in a way that is puzzling scientists
- A foot of snow blankets Tehran, Iran in rare event for time of year locally
- Lightning bolt kills 4 family members in Zambia
- Cricket ball-sized hail hits Sunshine Coast as other areas of Queensland evacuated from fires
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Unsettling 150 year cold in the 'warmest year ever'
- Lightning kills 26 people in separate incidents in Sindh, Pakistan (UPDATE)
- 'Unnoticed Apocalypse': Dying insects put humankind's existence at risk
- Impressive waterspout touches down on Chios Island, Greece
- Another tornado hits South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal, second in two days
- 'Harvest from hell': 2.7 million acres of canola left buried under snow in the Canadian prairies
- Still more massive November snowfalls in the Alps - up to 3 feet in 24 hours
- Heavy snow in southeastern France downs trees, kills 1, knocks out power to 200,000 households
- Austrian soldier killed by 2 service dogs
- Impressive waterspout filmed off Cyprus
- Deadly flash floods hit Tunisia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: This cycle is going to be different
- Snowfall on mountain in Oman as mercury drops below 5°C
- Heavy snowfall in the Pyrenees - as much as one metre
- Astrophysicist- Mini Ice Age is now accelerating
- 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Indonesia
- Temperatures as low as -10C hit southern Germany as country gets colder
- Asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid could hit Earth in 2022
- Amateur Crimean astronomer discovers new comet in solar system: C2019V1 (Borisov)
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera above St. Louis, Missouri - Event seen from across US Midwest
- Meteor fireball reported over France; seen in Switzerland, Germany
- Fireball lights up the skies over St. Louis during Northern Taurid meteor shower
- They just keep coming: Skyscraper-sized asteroid due to pass Earth this week
- Bright meteor fireball streaks across the US East Coast
- Flash of light, loud boom shakes up Cabarrus County, North Carolina residents
- Mystery bang, flash of light rocks homes in Coventry, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky in metro Atlanta, Georgia
- Meteor fireball soars over Germany, the Netherlands
- Two in two days: Another meteor fireball seen over Southern California
- Big boom, bright streak of light across the sky over Pacific Northwest was a meteor
- ANOTHER one! Chelyabinsk-sized asteroid skims Earth, third close fly-by in 5 days
- Loud house-shaking boom rattles residents in Wichita, Kansas
- Doorbell camera captures 'huge' meteor fireball over Southern California
- Yet another asteroid just skimmed Earth - ONE day after it was discovered
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Ontario
- Best of the Web: Halloween surprise! Asteroid narrowly missed Earth yesterday - Discovered as it flew by - Closest on record
- Large green meteor fireball widely observed flying over Ireland
- Florida vegan parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies of malnutrition
- Ketogenic diet helps tame flu virus
- Urgent warning as syphilis cases soar in New Zealand
- Study says: Falling asleep, staying asleep growing more difficult for Americans each year
- The curious bidirectional link between gut health and sleep
- Alfred Nobel and the Vaccine Apocalypse
- CDC raises alarm over surge of drug-resistant superbugs infecting 3 million Americans annually, killing 4 people every hour
- Are there benefits to collagen supplements?
- Pneumonic plague diagnosed in two people in China
- Air pollution nanoparticles linked to brain cancer for first time
- Understanding Your Circadian Rhythm and Body Clock
- Red meat 'most perfect food' for humans, closely followed by milk
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #36 - ITN - Aborted Babies in Vaccines | Childhood Obesity | Red Meat Studies
- Virginia doctor allegedly tied women's fallopian tubes, performed hysterectomies without consent, federal investigators say
- New study: low-carb education in a group setting for the win
- Australian company creates virus that can kill every type of cancer
- Some neurologists want to end daylight saving time, calling it unhealthy
- Sally Norton: The damaging effects of oxalates on the human body
- New evidence of neuroplasticity: Human brain can rewire itself after traumatic bodily injury
- Obesity Week 2019: Why is it so hard for doctors to admit their failure?
- Ten habits that mentally strong people rely on
- Study: Autistic adults who were not diagnosed until later in life grew up believing they were 'bad people'
- Researchers find new class of neurons that map memories
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Meaning in Chaos: Exploring Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning (Chapter 2)
- Stress hormone helps control the circadian rhythm of brain cells in rats
- Being close to water is good for the mind, body and soul
- Neurofeedback training shown to rebalance brain circuits in those with depression
- Dia De Los Muertos: Mexicans honor the souls of lost loved ones on Day of the Dead
- Caitlin Johnstone: Things are only going to get weirder
- Science as we know it can't explain consciousness
- How smart people neutralize the effects of difficult people
- Smooth-talking charmers: Why psychopaths can be so attractive to the unsuspecting
- Brain takes just less than 300 milliseconds to recognize familiar music
- The brain has distinct areas for all manner of ideas, research suggests
- Thinking about death: High neural activity is linked to shorter lifespans
- Discovering Wholeness and Healing after Trauma
- Ian Stevenson's case for reincarnation: Are we skeptics really just cynics?
- The geography of sorrow: Interview with Francis Weller
- A dog's size and head shape predicts its temperament
- Fast and the furriest: Rats enjoy driving tiny cars, US researchers discover
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- UFO? Strange 'rotating disc' caught on video by driver stuck in North Carolina traffic
- 'This is crazy': Mysterious UFO lights appear in nighttime skies of Bountiful, Utah
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Man tries filing for president in New Hampshire as 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself'
- Arby's: If they can make meat from veggies, we can make veggies out of meat!
- Jingang, the horse who pretends to die when people try to ride him
- 'Best Covering For A Pedophile' category announced at Emmy Awards
- Millennial wishes for historical examples of socialism to study to see how it might turn out
- Cat-astrophe averted! Loyal Siamese cat saves 1 year old toddler from falling down stairs
- Bob the Tomato praised for being a fruit who identifies as a vegetable
- Bible scholars now agree writing on the wall actually said 'Epstein didn't kill himself'
- Oops! Killary Clinton accidentally posts condolences for Tulsi Gabbard's suicide a day early
- Progressive utopia of California becomes first state to eliminate electricity entirely
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Halloween Special: Oh the Horror! Why Do People Like Getting Scared?
- Motorcyclist who identifies as bicyclist sets cycling world record
- Need a new phone plan: GPS-tagged eagle sneaks into Iran, drains Siberian ornithologists' research budget with expensive text messages
- Brazilian man solves cockroach infestation by blowing up his garden
- Asylum orderlies return Hillary to padded cell disguised as Oval Office
- Hillary Clinton asked to leave Costco after repeatedly accusing sample lady of being a Russian asset
- ABC News airs authentic footage of Godzilla rampaging through Syria
- 'Stop the press!' TIME 'redeploys' US troops from Syria to Iran; will Khamenei welcome them?
- Warren: 'I was fired for being pregnant transgender gay Indian' [Satire]
- Police protect Columbus statues from Antifa by taping job applications on them
Quote of the Day
When we talk about compassion we talk in terms of being kind. But compassion is not so much being kind; it is being creative [enough] to wake a person up.
Recent Comments
It looks like Schiff is the one doing the intimidating. She did not know of that tweet until Schifty stuck it in her face. He could have been...
Sounds like another Missing 411 case. They're really piling up now.
"The United States had called the foreign minister (of Bolivia) to offer to send us a plane to take us where we wanted. I was sure it would be...
This is hardly news anymore, how long ago was it when that vorhies (I can’t quite remember the spelling) fella exposed Google? Kinda late to be...
I wonder where they got the idea from? If computer games get blamed for violent crime then does that mean Breaking Bad is to blame for drugs? Some...
Comment: See also: