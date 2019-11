UPDATE

, images have appeared on social media showing what appears to be the intact fuse section of a Tamir interceptor used by the Iron Dome system . This proximity fuse system is highly advanced as it has to detect a small and fast-flying target — a rocket in most cases — and detonate the missile's warhead with perfect timing in order to destroy it. It is also highly miniaturized yet hardened enough to withstand the extreme G forces sustained by the super-maneuverable interceptor.Upon further review of the photos,That seems to be the component hanging out of the front of the tube.Tamir uses a very sensitive active radar seeker and a command data-link system to chase down an incoming rocket. These components and its onboard autopilot get the missile within extremely close range of its target, at which time the missile's proximity fuse system detects the object as it begins to pass abeam the missile and detonates the onboard warhead, blasting it out of the sky. The missile is so agile and accurate that often times it actually slams into the incoming target, but it is not designed as strictly a hit-to-kill weapon by any means.Check out the images of the interceptor in the tweet below:As is common on many air-to-air missiles, the fuse system is located in a collar arrangement on the forward body of the missile, behind its seeker. A 360-degree staring laser system is used to sense the nearby target as it enters into the warhead's lethal range. It then triggers command logic that orders the detonation of the high-explosive warhead, which erupts outward in a ring of shrapnel in a wedge shape pattern around the missile.As we discussed in our article on the claimed loss of the Stunner missile to Russian intelligence,At the very least, knowhow gleaned from tearing the components apart can be integrated into the enemy's own industrial knowledge base and countermeasure initiatives.