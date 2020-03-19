© Reuters / Joshua Roberts; Reuters / Lee Smith

As the US teeters on the edge of abyss amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the crisis has revealed systemic flaws brought by years of two-party plutocracy that go beyond a single president, says Lee Camp, host of RT's Redacted Tonight.Whether during a viral pandemic, wildfires in California, hurricanes in New Orleans and Puerto Rico, or any number of other recent natural disasters, party elites on both sides of the aisle reliably drop the ball, as they simply have "no way of relating to what it's like to be truly in need."With corruption and incompetence endemic across both major parties and the federal government as a whole, Americans may have to turn to their own communities and neighbors to see them through the emergency.