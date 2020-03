© Reuters/Gavino Garay



Americans have been bombarded with fake messages stating that President Donald Trump will declare martial law in days. The government had to intervene to prevent a wave of panic.The seemingly unstoppable spread of coronavirus has already led the government to declare a national emergency over the deadly disease that hasHowever,People across the US received text messages claiming the president is about to impose martial law in a day or two, while urging people to stockpile supplies. This comes as many shops have already reportedly run out of toilet paper among other things.It immediately became a hot topic on social media as people posted thousands of messages on the topic.Some rushed to break the "bad news" or to wonder if anyone else received the disturbing message. Others said that many of their friends forwarded the messages to them.More attentive readers noticed, however, that the messages, which were fake, referred as the reason for claiming martial law is coming.In fact, the president already invoked the law two days ago when he declared a national emergency.Still, the impact of the hoax apparently reached such proportions that the National Security Council decided it was time to intervene, posting a statement on Twitter saying the text message rumors were fake.However, this was not enough to convince everyone that there is no possibility of martial law being imposed in a week or two.