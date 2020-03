© Reuters / Jeenah Moon

The lights have come up on the myths of rugged individualism, and the vision is grim.

The coronavirus containment measures the US has (belatedly, reluctantly) taken are revealing enormous fissures in its first-world facade, from legions of hungry schoolchildren to their broke parents left to fend for themselves.The US puts a lot of effort into maintaining its image as the world's richest country, but while it may have the world's highest GDP, near-record levels of income inequality mean that the "American dream" is out of reach for much of the population.The federal government has been accused of dragging its feet in responding to the epidemic, and not without reason. While other nations rushed into action, President Donald Trump held back from making public statements about the coronavirus out of fear of "spooking the markets." The Centers for Disease Control didn't just refuse to use the WHO-developed test for Covid-19 - it actively intervened to stop infectious disease experts in Washington state from testing patients for the disease until the last week of February. Trump waited until last week to declare a public health emergency. Many Americans wondered what was taking their government so long, and some suspected ulterior motives.Learning the truth about major cities like New York, where three quarters of a million schoolchildren are poor, a fifth rely on food pantries and soup kitchens for food, 114,000 are homeless, and many rely on their schools not just for lunch but breakfast and dinner, laundry, and even medical treatment, is disillusioning enough. But coronavirus-mandated school closures reveal the problem is not unique to the stereotypically impoverished inner cities.From restaurants to retail shops to the mushrooming underclass of "independent contractor" gig workers, these businesses include no contingency plans for employees who'll quickly use up the few hundred dollars they're lucky if they have saved. Some states are tiptoeing in the right direction, tempering mandates to restrict business operations with fiscal incentives, but residents need great corrective strides if the public health crisis is not to be compounded by an economic collapse that would make the crash of 2008 look like a stubbed toe.New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have adopted the CDC's mandate of limiting public gatherings to 50 people as of Monday and ordered bars and restaurants to stick to delivery only, joining a growing number of states that have adopted similar "social distancing" measures. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered health insurers to waive copays for Covid-19-related testing and treatment. Some states have paid sick leave, as do some individual companies.