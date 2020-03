The shortage hit after a rash of requests for as much as $50,000, said two people who witnessed the rush.



The problem was limited to large bills — the bank's A.T.M.s stayed stocked and customers with routine transactions were still able to take out cash. By Friday morning, the bank had refilled its supply of big bills, two of the people said.



But the desire for cash persisted: A teller at a JPMorgan Chase branch across the street said on Friday that there had been a "nonstop" stream of customers stockpiling cash over the past two days. -NYT

Most people use far less cash than they did even a decade ago, as credit cards and other forms of digital payment have become the norm. Still, stacks of bills are psychologically reassuring , and are often what people, even the wealthiest, turn to in an unpredictable world.



The Park Avenue bank branches — just steps away from the headquarters of MetLife and BlackRock, the world's biggest investment management firm — draw an unusually affluent clientele. The typical American household has around $4,500 in its bank accounts, according to a SmartAsset analysis of the latest Federal Reserve data. -NYT

