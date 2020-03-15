© Reuters/Charles Platiau/Reuters/Andrew Kelly



Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has in one fell swoop seemingly forgiven the US for its treatment of China in the dark days of its coronavirus epidemic andThe Alibaba billionaire announced a donation of 1 million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus test kits on Friday, releasing a statement calling for "all humankind" to work together to fight the recently-declared pandemic. Signing off withMa managed to make the US government, which all but congratulated itself on the increased business opportunities presented by thousands of Chinese drowning in their own phlegm, look like bumbling (and cruel) idiots.The e-commerce mogul's statement was"Hopefully, these supplies can help some people in the US."between Ma's gift and the US' response to China sinking into coronavirus-flavored hell months agoUS Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross all but danced on Beijing's grave, predicting that the virus wouldandNow that the shoe is on the other foot, the kits and supplies couldn't come at a better time. Thebut Americans nationwide have reported difficulties accessing testing, on top of concern over the mixed messages coming from healthcare authorities and the Trump administration.- but bragged earlier this week about having a "surplus" of coronavirus testing kits awaiting order.and scrambled to get the testing right after an initial round of kits proved defective. The development of testing was further slowed by the CDC's insistence on developing its own test rather than using that of the World Health Organization. State authorities report tests being shipped incomplete and therefore unusable. While Ma has made similar donations to Europe, Japan, South Korea, and other coronavirus-stricken parts of the world, theThe Trump administration has kept up its China-bashing even as the number of new Covid-19 cases in that country has dropped off. National security adviser Robert O'Brien complained earlier this week that "we could have dramatically curtailed" the epidemic if it weren't for China supposedly dragging its feet going public, thoughSecretary of State Mike Pompeo and others have repeatedly referred to "the Wuhan virus," while Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton went even further down the blame-China rabbit hole, insisting the disease escaped from a high-security bio-research laboratory in Wuhan.Trump himself at least spread the blame for the "foreign virus" around a bit, criticizing the "fake news media" for hyping Covid-19 and his predecessor Barack Obama for hampering the US response by tying up the CDC in "red tape."all but advising sick Americans to keep a stiff upper lip while trotting out a series of potential economic band-aids for the gaping wounds on Wall Street (including a bailout of the tanking shale oil industry even his own party has slammed as irresponsible).Perhaps unsurprisingly amid such chaos,- though in their defense, the State Department was probably too busy summoning the Chinese ambassador to chew him out over the foreign ministry spokesman's tweeting to notice.