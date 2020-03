© U.S. Department of Defense via Globallookpress.com

'The more reactors — the greater the danger'

"Any nuclear reactor attracts terrorists, it doesn't matter if it's located at a nuclear power plant [or inside a portable device]... if you remember, the terrorists planned directing one of the planes at a nuclear plant during 9/11."

'Micro-reactors yet to prove their economic efficiency'

'Some kind of a soap bubble'

There's no shortage of hefty defense deals awarded by the US Department of Defense, but theThe nuclear device that the DoD strategists want must have the capability to be(sic!)The project split between three companies —The safety part sounds particularly soothing, but how would it look on the ground?And will it prove to be a real alternative (which means cheaper price, of course) to conventional energy sources?Andrey Ozharovsky, nuclear scientist, program expert at the Russian Social Ecological Union, told RT:The logic here is simple, he pointed out:If the US builds hundreds, or even dozens of such devices, it'll be really hard for them to properly defend them all.Interestingly enough, the US military had already experimented with them back in the 1950s and 1960s — and it ended in a tragedy.Several portable reactors were built and setup in Greenland and Panama, but one of them blew up in 1961, killing three operators. The Army Nuclear Power Program was shut down shortly after that."There were eight US micro-reactors and one of them exploded. That's how safe they are," Ozharovsky said, adding that the Pentagon's idea of bringing them back will "likely create more risks instead of solving any problems."But even if the portable reactors will be shielded from the perils of the battlefield and operate without failure,For decades, the army had been successfully running on gasoline, diesel and fuel oil; when going off-grid, it would switch to generators and high-power accumulators."The main problem has nothing related to safety," Anton Khlopkov, director of Energy and Security Center and member of Russian Security Council's Scientific Council argued. "Micro-reactors must prove their viability from the economic point of view, since such plants always have alternatives."Electricity produced by such devices should be at least comparable in cost to the one produced by diesel generators, he said.If micro-reactors are such a questionable solution, why is the Pentagon pushing for their development? The answer isn't lying on the surface, but it isn't buried too deep."They work against the trends," Ozharovsky suggested.Washington may be trying to "support the US the nuclear industry that's dying out with the use of the military budget; sponsor their research and development — which is an expensive thing."Ozharovsky didn't rule out the possibility that the whole thing "is some kind of a soap bubble."he said.The DoD's was never shy to spend the US taxpayer dollars: its F-35 program was worth a whopping $1.4 trillion in procurement and operating costs over its lifetime, while Pentagon also acquired such items of prime necessity as... $640 toilet seats and $7,600 coffee makers. The micro-reactors may well become another entry in this wasteful list.