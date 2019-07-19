A plan to build the nation's first small modular nuclear reactors to produce commercial power is a step closer.A Utah-based energy cooperative said Wednesday thatwith the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to build the reactors in eastern Idaho.Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems already has agreements with the U.S. Department of Energy to build the reactors at the federal agency's 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.The energy cooperative says it has carbon-free contracts for more than 150 megawatts. Its goal is to begin construction on the reactors in 2023.