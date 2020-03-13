© Reuters / Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Orzechowski



While some countries are experiencing a scramble for toilet paper and certain prominent politicians are calling the pandemic a hoax, the real experts are a bit more rational about Covid-19.In Russia, one senior scientist believes the crisis could have stabilized by the middle of summer."It can be predicted that the spread in the world will subside by June-July. In China, the peak incidence rate passed on February 2," says Alexander Shestopalov, head of the experimental modeling and pathogenesis department of infectious diseases at the Federal Research Center for Fundamental and Translational Medicine."In addition, the quality of diagnosis has now increased significantly, and therefore the detection of the virus is quite high," he added.Shestopalov's estimate is similar to that of Zhong Nanshan, China's senior medical adviser.As of Friday afternoon, over 135,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the globe, 45 of them in Russia. Three of those have already been discharged.