© Getty Images/Win McNamee



"Previously they changed the qualifications in the OPPOSITE direction so Bloomberg could debate. I ask that you stand w/ me against the DNC's transparent effort to exclude me from the debates."

The previous debate requirement allowed a candidate to participate if he or she had a single pledged delegate. If the DNC stuck to the previous rules, Gabbard, who did not qualify for any of the debates ahead of the caucuses in Iowa and Nevada or the primaries in New Hampshire and South Carolina, would have been able to participate.

"Gabbard has not appeared on at a Democratic debate since November. She was also snubbed by CNN's town hall series despite the liberal network inviting former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, whose polling was lower than hers."

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) asked fellow presidential candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Friday to help her get on the Arizona debate stage. Gabbard's request comes after the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) updated qualifications barred her from participating in the upcoming event in Phoenix, according to The Hill:Gabbard wrote in a subsequent tweet.To take part in the event scheduled for March 15, candidates must have at least 20 percent of the delegates awarded up to that point, according to Breitbart News. The report continued:The Democrat presidential candidate currently has two delegates , both from the U.S. territory of American Samoa, where she was born, according to KYMA.Friday, the hashtag #LetTulsiDebate trended on Twitter throughout the evening, Fox News reported.Following Gabbard's request, Twitter users voiced their displeasure with the DNC's decision to update the debate qualifications.one person wrote another commented.