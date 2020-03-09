© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) earlier said a minimum of 20 percent of the delegates is required to participate in the coming Democratic debate in Phoenix, Arizona,Rep. Tusi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) has turned to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders to help her get her on the debate stage in Phoenix, Arizona,The new standard requires earning a minimum of 20 percent of the delegates by 15 March. The next Democratic primary is scheduled for 10 March, with voters in six states heading to the polls, in which Gabbard is unlikely to obtain the required percentage of delegates to share to participate in the Arizona debate on 15 March.Gabbard earlier refused to end her candidacy for the Democratic nomination.After Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race on 5 March, there are now only three remaining candidates running for the Democratic nomination.