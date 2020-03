© REUTERS / WALEED ALI

The Saudi news agency SPA reported on 28 February that the country's Tourism Ministry had temporarily suspended visas for seven countries, including China, Italy, and South Korea, where spikes in cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were registered.The decision will be assessed regularly and reversed when the situation changes, SPA reported.To date, over 93,000 people have been infected by the deadly virus in over 70 countries. The cumulative death toll is over 3,200, but over 50,000 patients have recovered.The Umrah or " minor pilgrimage " can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Hajj, which is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar (from 28 July to 2 August in 2020). Every Muslim should make a pilgrimage to the holy site of Mecca at least once during their lifetime.