Health & Wellness
Three intravenous vitamin C research studies approved for treating COVID-19
GreenMed Info
Wed, 26 Feb 2020 03:00 UTC
Direct report from China
OMNS Chinese edition editor Dr. Richard Cheng is reporting from China about the first approved study of 12,000 to 24,000 mg/day of vitamin C by IV. The doctor also specifically calls for immediate use of vitamin C for prevention of coronavirus (COVID-19). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TC0SO9KDG7U
A second clinical trial of intravenous vitamin C was announced in China on Feb. 13th. In this second study, says Dr. Cheng, "They plan to give 6,000 mg/day and 12,000 mg/day per day for moderate and severe cases. We are also communicating with other hospitals about starting more intravenous vitamin C clinical studies. We would like to see oral vitamin C included in these studies, as the oral forms can be applied to more patients and at home."
And on Feb 21, 2020, announcement has been made of a third research trial now approved for intravenous vitamin C for COVID-19. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMDX0RSDp1k&feature=youtu.be
Dr. Cheng, who is a US board-certified specialist in anti-aging medicine, adds: "Vitamin C is very promising for prevention, and especially important to treat dying patients when there is no better treatment. Over 2,000 people have died of the COIV-19 outbreak and yet I have not seen or heard large dose intravenous vitamin C being used in any of the cases. The current sole focus on vaccine and specific antiviral drugs for epidemics is misplaced."
He adds that: "Early and sufficiently large doses of intravenous vitamin C are critical. Vitamin C is not only a prototypical antioxidant, but also involved in virus killing and prevention of viral replication. The significance of large dose intravenous vitamin C is not just at antiviral level. It is acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) that kills most people from coronaviral pandemics (SARS, MERS and now NCP). ARDS is a common final pathway leading to death.
"We therefore call for a worldwide discussion and debate on this topic."
News of vitamin C research for COVID-19 is being actively suppressed
Anyone saying that vitamin therapy can stop coronavirus is already being labeled as "promoting false information" and promulgating "fake news." Even the sharing of verifiable news, and direct quotes from credentialed medical professionals, is being restricted or blocked on social media.You can see sequential examples of this phenomenon at my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/themegavitaminman .
Indeed, the World Health Organization (WHO) has, literally, met with Google and Facebook and other media giants to stop the spread of what they declare to be wrong information. https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2020/02/14/facebook-google-amazon-met-with-who-to-talk-coronavirus-misinformation.html?__twitter_impression=true
Physician-directed, hospital-based administration of intravenous vitamin C has been marginalized or discredited. Scientific debate over COVID-19 appears to not be allowed.
Ironically, Facebook, blocking any significant users' sharing of the news of approved vitamin therapy research, is itself blocked in China by the Chinese government. As for the internet, yes, China has it. And yes, it is censored. But, significantly, the Chinese government has not blocked this real news on how intravenous vitamin C will save lives in the COVID-19 epidemic. Here is the protocol as published in Chinese: https://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v16n11-chi.shtml
Medical orthodoxy obsessively focuses on searching for a vaccine and/or drug for coronavirus COVID-19). While they are looking for what would be fabulously profitable approaches, we have with vitamin C an existing, plausible, clinically demonstrated method to treat what coronavirus patients die from: severe acute respiratory syndrome, or pneumonia.
And it is available right now.
To read all Orthomolecular Medicine News Service Reports on COVID coronavirus and intravenous vitamin C:
Vol. 16, No. 04January 26, 2020Vitamin C Protects Against CoronavirusVol. 16, No. 06January 30, 2020Nutritional Treatment of CoronavirusVol. 16, No. 07February 2, 2020Hospital-based Intravenous Vitamin C Treatment for Coronavirus and Related IllnessesVol. 16, No. 09February 10, 2020VITAMIN C AND ITS APPLICATION TO THE TREATMENT OF nCoV CORONAVIRUS: How Vitamin C Reduces Severity and Deaths from Serious Viral Respiratory DiseasesVol. 16, No. 10February 13, 2020Coronavirus Patients in China to be Treated with High-Dose Vitamin CVol. 16, No. 11February 16, 2020Early Large Dose Intravenous Vitamin C is the Treatment of Choice for 2019-nCov Pneumonia
Nutritional Medicine is Orthomolecular Medicine
Orthomolecular medicine uses safe, effective nutritional therapy to fight illness. For more information: https://www.orthomolecular.org
Find a Doctor
To locate an orthomolecular physician near you: https://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v06n09.shtml
The peer-reviewed Orthomolecular Medicine News Service is a non-profit and non-commercial informational resource.
