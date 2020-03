© REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi

Turning Syria Story on its Head

Manipulated Narratives to Justify Invasions Are Sadly Normal

The fact the 'rebels' were receiving financial aid, arms and encouragement from the likes of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the US was hidden from the news bulletins.

"It has been previously reported that the United States provided tactical intelligence to Iraq at the same time that officials suspected Hussein would use chemical weapons. But the CIA documents, which sat almost entirely unnoticed in a trove of declassified material at the National Archives in College Park, Md., combined with exclusive interviews with former intelligence officials, reveal new details about the depth of the United States' knowledge of how and when Iraq employed the deadly agents. They show that senior U.S. officials were being regularly informed about the scale of the nerve gas attacks. They are tantamount to an official American admission of complicity in some of the most gruesome chemical weapons attacks ever launched".

Removing Assad in Syria Was Supposed to Be Straightforward

Douma Chemical Weapons Attack Was Manufactured Set-Up

Sovereign Nations Have Inalienable Right to Defend Their Territory

Last week the surreal nature of the Syrian war reached a new level of absurdity. Turkey lost soldiers in an air strike targeted at the terrorists in Idlib who were trying to recover the last stronghold of Daesh*.Apparently 33 Turkish soldiers who happened to be there died.The classic George Orwell novel '1984' was meant as a warning to society about the destructive and freedom sapping nature of oligarchs and tyrannical nation state, not a user manual for the powerful in the 21st century butWar is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. These are the three mottos inscribed on the Ministry of Truth building of the nation of Oceania in Orwell's dystopian 1948 masterpiece which imagined a society of totalitarianism and perpetual war in 1984, thirty five years in the future as Orwell sat in a small farmhouse on the Scottish island of Jura to construct his warning to the world in the post WWII era. Totalitarianism may not be universal or at least recognised as such by all but perpetual war is certainly an underlying feature of the 21st century world.Hard on the heels of the Afghanistan bombardment, Iraq invasion and Libya destruction with the US leading the charge under the guise of 'freedom from tyranny', 'disarming weapons of mass destruction' and 'bringing democracy to the masses' through millions of indiscriminate civilian deaths and obliteration of homes and essential infrastructure in the process, all the better to set up lucrative 'reconstruction projects' for US companies in the aftermath, we had the 'rebel uprising' in Syria with the declared aim of overthrowing the sitting President Assad.President Assad was supposed to be removed from power and the US plan of accessing more cheap oil reserves and removing an Iran ally in the Middle East was straightforward in the war rooms and laptop presentations by the Pentagon. Unfortunately for the military strategists things have not been so simple, and consciously or stupidly the US support for the Syrian 'rebels' was actually support for the brutal Daesh terrorists intent on creating a grotesque state using methods wholly contrary to the Islamic religion they pretend to follow.Now over eight years into the Syrian war and with the backing of Russia and Iran, the Syrian army has re-taken most of the territory Daesh conquered and only the Northern Syria province of Idlib remains in terrorist hands. As the war has reached its latter stages in the past six months and the stamina of forces loyal to Assad became more recognised, the US decided to up sticks and withdraw most of its troops from Syria as the credibility of their claim to be there in the name of fighting Daesh became increasingly mocked.Of course such biased reporting in relation to Syria is not new. Most of the world will remember attacks on Syria were justified in 2018 on the back of alleged chemical weapons attacks by the Assad regime in the Syrian city of Douma. The coverage was universal. The conclusion was clear to all. Assad was a war criminal using chemical weapons against civilians and had to be toppled by any means necessary. US missiles were launched against Assad, and infrastructure was destroyed and civilians killed.The supposedly independent and credible international body established to monitor and investigate alleged chemical weapons use across the world, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), was manipulated and coerced into releasing reports which were not only misleading but downright fraudulent, for not only did they refute the use of chemical weapons - they covered up the fact the scenario most likely was created by 'rebel' forces on the ground and the lie of chemical weapons use was promoted deliberately and consciously.I'm no cheerleader for Assad in Syria but in my world when a sovereign nation is attacked and/or invaded they have an inalienable right to defend themselves and repel invaders.