Turning Syria Story on its Head

Manipulated Narratives to Justify Invasions Are Sadly Normal

The fact the 'rebels' were receiving financial aid, arms and encouragement from the likes of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the US was hidden from the news bulletins.

"It has been previously reported that the United States provided tactical intelligence to Iraq at the same time that officials suspected Hussein would use chemical weapons. But the CIA documents, which sat almost entirely unnoticed in a trove of declassified material at the National Archives in College Park, Md., combined with exclusive interviews with former intelligence officials, reveal new details about the depth of the United States' knowledge of how and when Iraq employed the deadly agents. They show that senior U.S. officials were being regularly informed about the scale of the nerve gas attacks. They are tantamount to an official American admission of complicity in some of the most gruesome chemical weapons attacks ever launched".

Removing Assad in Syria Was Supposed to Be Straightforward

Douma Chemical Weapons Attack Was Manufactured Set-Up

Sovereign Nations Have Inalienable Right to Defend Their Territory