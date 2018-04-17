Douma chemical attack
The US, UK and French governments claimed that an 'chemical weapon' attack occurred in Douma on April 7th. They cited "social media" as their evidence for the attack, in particular a video of a chaotic scene inside a hospital where people were being treated. Yet rather than waiting for OPCW inspectors to visit the scene of the alleged attack to determine what occurred, the US, UK and French militaries attempted to bomb 10 targets, mostly Syrian military bases, on the morning of April 13th.

In the short video presentation below, several doctors and other medical personnel who were in the hospital room in the aftermath of what they said was shelling - and who appeared in the video used by the US, UK and French governments as evidence that a chemical weapon was used - tell their story.