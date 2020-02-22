© AFP

The Pentagon has raised to 110 the number of U.S. service members who suffered traumatic brain injuries during an Iranian missile attack on an air base in Iraq last month.It representedthe U.S. military has raised the total of those suffering injuries in the attack that took place on the night of January 7-8., which came amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.Iran said the missile attack on Ain al-Asad and another air base hosting U.S. troops in Iraq was revenge for the killing of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad's airport on January 3.The Pentagon said all of the wounded in the base attack were diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury and that 77 of them have already returned to duty.It added that 35 others have been transported to Germany for further evaluation, 25 of whom have been sent on to the United States."From al-Asad to Germany and the United States, the military's medical professionals continue to work diligently to ensure the appropriate level of care for our service members, which has enabled 70 percent of those diagnosed to return to duty," the Pentagon said.