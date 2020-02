The mainstream media, predictably, has taken the focus off of Sanders following his narrow victory in New Hampshire to focus on the relative position of the candidates that came in second, third, and fourth. This takes the spotlight off of the election rigging that happened in the granite state exactly where and how The Mockingbird predicted it would happen on Monday February 10th in this article where we examined the obvious and long standing security flaws in tabulation equipment The trick to changing numbers is to do so in a way that does not put the result too far outside of the margin of error of the exit polls. Prior polling can be somewhat ignored as they are often biased and unless the answer is the difference between leprechauns and unicorns the results will not arouse too much suspicion.According to the AP reporting of the published numbers at the time of this writing (9am EST Wednesday February 12th)which is a number we will return to later.New Hampshire has 10 counties. 7 of those counties tabulate votes the old fashioned way with human beings counting paper ballots in public. 3 of those counties (Carroll, Rockingham and Merrimack) use the previously highlighted AccuVote OS scanner -tabulator machines. Both rural and more urban counties are represented in both groups.This percentage differs from the state wide number 10.27%. That is a very large statistical anomaly. In the 7 counties where the votes were tabulated by hand, Buttigieg received 40,646 votes or 23.7%. This is a 1% difference of his final percentage.Had the percentages held across categories, Buttigieg would have gotten 8868 fewer votes. This would have changed his overall percentage to 21.2%. Speculation only enters these calculations when we ask ourselves where the stolen votes came from. If all or at least the statistically relevant amounts came from the #1 and #3 finishers, Sanders and Klobuchar in equal amounts, the results would be Sanders at 27.44%, Klobuchar at 21.5%, and Buttigieg at 21.2%.The narrative is altered by Buttigieg coming in second rather than third.It changes a clear hands down victory and a neck and neck race for second into a near tie in the popular vote and an actual tie in delegates.Adding the delegate numbers in both scenarios to the numbers from the also obviously rigged Iowa debacle, and you have to different stories again both in appearance and material effect.Keeping Iowa's offense to mathematics and democracy in place and using the probable actual outcome of New Hampshire,two human participation trophies for each of the times he has tried and failed to be president.Delegates matter more in this primary season than others as the long term strategy of the DNC is to prevent Sanders of having a plurality of convention votes on the first ballot. Thus the nomination will be forced to a second ballot, where candidates can swap and trade delegates and super-delegates can weigh in for the DNC's chosen non-Sanders appointee.The polite term for this in most places is minority rule.This is not democracy by any definition of the word.