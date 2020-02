© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's presidential primary, edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party's chaotic 2020 nomination fight.As Sanders and Buttigieg celebrated, Amy Klobuchar scored an unexpected third-place finish that gives her a road out of New Hampshire as the primary season moves on to the string of state-by-state contests that lie ahead.The New Hampshire vote gives new clarity to a Democratic contest shaping up to be a battle between two men separated by four decades in age and clashing political ideologies.Their disparate temperaments were on display Tuesday as they spoke before cheering supporters.Buttigieg struck an optimistic tone: "Thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn't be here at all has shown that we are here to stay."Both men have strength heading into the next phase of the campaign, yet they face very different political challenges.Meanwhile, Buttigieg must prove he can attract support from voters of color who are critical to winning the nomination. And unlike Sanders, he still has multiple rivals in his own ideological wing of the party to contend with. They include Klobuchar, whose standout debate performance led to a late surge in New Hampshire and a growing national following. While deeply wounded, Biden promises strength in upcoming South Carolina. And though former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg was not on Tuesday's ballot, he looms next month when the contest reaches states offering hundreds of delegates.After a chaotic beginning to primary voting last week in Iowa , Democrats hoped New Hampshire would help give shape to their urgent quest to pick someone to take on Trump in November. At least two candidates dropped out in the wake of weak finishes Tuesday night: moderate Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and political newcomer Andrew Yang , who attracted a small but loyal following over the past year and was one of just three candidates of color left in the race.The struggling candidates still in the race sought to minimize the latest results.Warren, who spent months as a Democratic front-runner, offered an optimistic outlook as she faced cheering supporters: "Our campaign is built for the long haul, and we are just getting started."Sanders and Buttigieg were on track to win the same number of New Hampshire delegates with most of the vote tallied, with Klobuchar a few behind. Warren, Biden and the rest of the field were shut out, failing to reach the 15% threshold needed for delegates.The AP allocated nine delegates each to Sanders and Buttigieg and six to Klobuchar.The action was on the Democratic side, but Trump easily won New Hampshire's Republican primary. He was facing token opposition from former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.The political spotlight quickly shifts to Nevada, where Democrats will hold caucuses on Feb. 22. But several candidates, including Warren and Sanders, plan to visit other states in the coming days that vote on Super Tuesday, signaling they are in the race for the long haul.