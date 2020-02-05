© Gary Riggs



"What we built in 2019 we were able to put together without any contributions from federal lobbyists, or from fossil-fuel executives, and not one dollar from corporate PACs." But, as Aldous Huxley wrote in the introduction to his classic novel of dystopian technocracy, Brave New World, "the greatest triumphs of propaganda" are accomplished by maintaining "silence about truth."

The deft spin from the Buttigieg apparatus and the huge media hype about him have obscured the significance of his deep-pocketed backers.

"Buttigieg's campaign said the donations wouldn't influence his policy positions and noted he isn't taking donations from corporate PACs or fossil fuel interests." Later, the Center for Public Integrity explained in mid-summer, Buttigieg "reversed his stance and refunded more than $30,000 from federal lobbyists. . . . But Buttigieg has nonetheless continued to rely on wealthy and well-connected 'bundlers' to help him fundraise — and to great effect, raising more money of late than most other 2020 presidential candidates."

"We're not going to beat Trump with pocket change."

"Wall Street donors have a new favorite candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential field: Pete Buttigieg. . . . Buttigieg leads his rivals in collecting contributions from the securities and investment industry, pulling in $935,000 through the first three quarters of this year, according to figures from the Center for Responsive Politics."

"40 billionaires and their spouses have donated to Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, according to an analysis of federal election filings, making the South Bend, Indiana mayor a favorite among America's richest people."

Norman Solomon is executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, where he coordinates ExposeFacts. Solomon is a co-founder of RootsAction.org.