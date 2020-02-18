MEMBERS of the House of Lords could now earn more in one day than Universal Credit claimants get in a whole month.An increase in the daily allowance for members like Glasgow's Michelle Mone, would see peers gettingThis is, however, set to rise to £323.22 in April.The issue was raised in the House of Commons during Prime Ministers' Questions by SNP's East Renfrewshire MP, Kirsten Oswald.She said: "Is that the 'levelling up' the Prime Minister keeps talking about?"In his response, during which he called the elected SNP members "these people", Boris Johnson suggested he did not support the increase but saidThe increase would mean peers like East End's millionaire bra entrepreneur Baroness Mone, who is reportedly now flogging two-day business retreats for £15,000, would be handed more in a day than some our country's most destitute receive in a month.Members of the Lords do not receive a salary for their parliamentary duties but can claim the allowance if they wish., hit back at criticism aimed at her at the time.She posted how she was "entitled to keep every penny I earn from HoL but true to m word I have donated it ALL & will continue to do so".