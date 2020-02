© AP Photo/Seth Wenig

President Donald Trump said that Mayor Michael Bloomberg made the "stop and frisk" policy much worse for black New Yorkers.The president commented on the policy during a podcast interview with Geraldo Rivera."Bloomberg came in and he multiplied it times ten," he said. "If you were a black person walking down the street, you were going to be stopped and frisked under Bloomberg."Trump said that Bloomberg turned the "stop and frisk" policy into a "vicious" policy."I would be very surprised if the black community can support him," Trump saidTrump commented on "stop and frisk" after a tape of Bloomberg resurfaced Monday where the former mayor defended the policy that targeted black people.Trump voiced support for stop and frisk policies in his 2016 presidential campaign, even suggesting it could be used nationwide to reduce murders.