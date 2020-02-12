Society's Child
Predatory attorney forces Kansas father to be jailed over medical debt for treatment of son's leukemia and wife's seizures
They didn't make enough to afford health insurance, but they made too much to qualify for Medicaid.
"We had so many multiple health issues in our family at the same time, it put us in a bracket that made insurance unattainable," Heather told CBS News. "It made no sense. We would've had to have not eaten, not had a home."
Her husband, Tres, was working two jobs in their hometown of Coffeyville, Kansas, where the poverty rate is twice the national average, but it wasn't nearly enough to pay off the debt, which hit $70,000. After he missed a court appearance about his unpaid bills and was unable to get the money for the $500 bail, Tres was sent to jail.
"You wouldn't think you'd go to jail over a medical bill," he said. "[It was] scary. I was scared to death, because, you know, I'm a country kid. I had to strip down, get hosed and put a jumpsuit on."
In Coffeyville, attorneys have taken advantage of the growing medical debts in low-income households. One lawyer interviewed by CBS News, Michael Hassenplug, pushed the local judge to establish a law that requires people with unpaid medical bills — even ones as low as $28 — to come to court every three months and say that they are too poor to afford their bills, called a "debtor's exam." And if they miss two of those court appearances, an arrest warrant goes out for contempt of court with a $500 bail.
Tres said that when it happened to him, they had "maybe $50 to $100" in the bank — not the $500 needed to make bail.
"I'm just doing my job," Hassenplug argued. "They want the money collected, and I'm trying to do my job as best I can by following the law."
But any money that is collected means a big payday for Hassenplug. While bail money is typically returned to defendants when they come to court, in Coffeyville, the money goes to attorneys, CBS News reports.
"I get paid on what's collected," he said. "If the bail money's applied to the judgement, I get a portion of that."
A ProPublica report from October called Hassenplug the "most notorious" debt collector in town, where on a single day 90 people had been summoned over unpaid bills, in a town of 9,000."
In their report, Hassenplug faced a man with disabilities, who attested in his "debtor's exam" that he likely would never be able to pay off his medical bills due to a lack of money.
"Well, this will end when one of us dies," Hassenplug responded.
The Biggs told CBS News that they don't believe jail is the right answer for managing these crushing medical debts that they're trying their best to pay off.
"I mean, it wasn't like we weren't paying any of our medical bills, that was the problem," Heather said. "We couldn't afford to pay all of them."
Comment: There is no excuse for such inhumane treatment of families who are already traumatized by the US medical system, but this couple's story is all too common - the US 'health care system' routinely bankrupts families when serious illness strikes.
Reader Comments
I have done it twice in my life, once when a business purchase went south and left me holding a $500,000 liability and I spent every penny I had and then some, proving that the debt was not mine (I won). The second time was when I became permanently disabled, coupled with my wife's disability and the her expensive MS medicine, which now cost $7,000 a month, we spent all of our savings trying to restore my health, successfully at that fortunately, but in the end we were broke busted and disgusted, so I told my creditors to take hike and filed bankruptcy.
Flash forward to today. We are still disabled, but my debt load is small and we are doing well enough.
So my best advice for this family is just do it. File the bankruptcy, get that debt behind you. NO ONE SHOULD TO JAIL FOR A MEDICAL DEBT. PERIOD, EVER.
B.C.
We’ll teach'em, we’ll make them sell their house too and make them live in a tent.