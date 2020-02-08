Science & Technology
According to 'direct atmospheric measurements,' CO2 levels were above 400 PPM in the 1940s...
Cap Allon
Electroverse
Fri, 07 Feb 2020 22:36 UTC
Electroverse
Fri, 07 Feb 2020 22:36 UTC
The pre-industrial CO2 level of ~280 ppm — the starting point of many an alarmist chart — comes from ice cores which do not preserve the high-frequency elevated CO2 values that existed in the atmosphere at the time, explains Nikolov. However, when using chemical methods to obtain direct atmospheric measurements, it is revealed that CO2 levels have, in the past, always closely followed global temperature anomalies (with a few years lag). Using this method, it has been revealed that CO2 levels climbed above 400 ppm in the 1940s (a period succeeding the very hot "Dust Bowl" 30s):
The set closely follows global temperature anomalies of the HadCRUT4 dataset for 85 years with an average lag of around 2 years. Also important to note, Beck's data are completely independent of the HadCRUT 4 temperature record.
Does this serve as yet more evidence of NOAA book cooking...?
- According to 'direct atmospheric measurements,' CO2 levels were above 400 PPM in the 1940s...
