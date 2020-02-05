© Moussa81/Getty Images

While American foreign policy has been broken for decades, Trump's efforts to fix it are protected by this 18th-century document.If one judges the age of nations by how old their constitutions and governmental structures are, Paul Ryan tells the truth when he saysThis is verified as True, even on PolitiFact. The US Constitution was ratified in 1788, andWhile many nations, almost all of them now, have constitutions, none of these have lasted as long as the American document, perhaps because while other nations (including the Soviet Union!) created constitutions modeled after the pattern of the US Constitution,These protect the document from change, making it exceedingly difficult for radical changes to the Constitution, and they also protect the nation from the whims of its own elected leadership, as it is the Constitution, and no one person or group of persons, that the holders of elected office in the US swear allegiance to, "so help me God."It may therefore come as a surprise to many people to learn thatOver the past two weeks, the strength of the Constitution has been put to its greatest test with the efforts of the Democrat party to impeach President Donald Trump.being the titles of these two charges. The US Senate has been in the process of reviewing the Democrat-led claims against the President and hearing the arguments against their veracity as delivered by a real dream team of Constitutional experts as attorneys.The process that the American government is following presently in the Senateand it displays the difference between theas a check against the hysteria of the day, whatever that may be. In this case, of course the Democrat / globalist hysteria over President Trump appears to be breaking on the shores of the Constitution like water breaks on the rocks at the seashore.It would seem that the Democrats are being forced to face this as well, asonly having "relative" relevance rather than Constitutional relevance, at best. The arguments offered by Alan Dershowitz, Jay Sekulow and others in the Trump team's response to the Democrat claims have really withered the illusion that the Democrats actually had something that would lead to the President's removal from office.We offer two videos - the first here below, of Alan Dershowitz' entire speech regarding the unconstitutionality of the articles. These are lengthy, about three hours in total running time, but these are probablyAnd this one, with several other attorneys representing the President, giving a mixture of both Constitutional and passionate rhetoric thatIn many of our political articles, even here, we often resort to rhetoric - some very skillfully stated, some not - and in many circumstances, the "spirit of the age" and "what things 'ought' to be" as far as what is right and what is wrong, end up dominating the rhetoric on any given issue. ButThe Constitution had been under great assault for several decades by activist politicians and political action groups who sought to essentially transform America into something "more like Europe", but such moves were being rejected by the American people. When President Trump was elected,people who once again treat the Constitution seriously and literally, not seeking to "reinterpret the document "in light of our age.Does this hold hope for the world in terms of geopolitics, or does it amplify the specter of American Hegemony?Based on the efforts by the President to get the US out of places like Syria, Iraq and other places, and the internal dissolution of secondary and ternary government agencies, the US is gradually transforming into what it is when it is at its best:No matter how wise we ourselves might be, the document prevents sudden change on the foundation that the whim of the moment may certainly need to be heard, but it ought not be followed unless it passes all the tests that our founding document places on such bright ideas.This is the exact opposite of how most governments are formed, where power exists on high and the citizens get what is left over. This form of governance has been highly successful, yielding the oldest constitutional government in the world.The fragmentation of the United States in recent years has only been because the Constitution was not the reference of our elected leaders nor was it the source referred to by our citizens.In this respectThe trial is something that ought to be watched and studied deeply in the context of the framers, and maybe a new respect for our nation and what it exists for would be born.And such a nation would very likely stop meddling stupidly in international affairs, too. That would probably be a boon to many people in a great many nations who have been hurt by US idiocy during the time that America seemed more concerned with running the world than she was with seeing to herself.