One of the news networks President Trump calls "fake news" is reportedly barred from the annual pre-State of the Union lunch.

Anchors from CNN will not be allowed into Tuesday's event, sources told the network.

The off-the-record lunch allows anchors to gain access to the president's state of mind hours before the televised address to the nation. This year's State of the Union comes amid a Senate impeachment trial against Trump that has seen partisan division and resentment grow in both chambers of Congress.

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Wolf Blitzer attended the lunch last year. Blitzer has appeared at every lunch for the last 20 years.

Trump has a fraught relationship with the media giant. In late 2018, the White House briefly revoked CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's press pass, which led to a federal lawsuit. More recently, a viral video showed Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, brush past Acosta as he attempted to ask about her father's impeachment trial.

Trump will address the nation a day after the Iowa caucuses and a day before a vote in the Senate on his two impeachment articles for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.