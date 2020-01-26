© David McNew / Getty Images



Rule 1: Do nothing I cannot defend.

Rule 2: Cover, write and present every story with the care I would want if the story were about me.

Rule 3: Assume there is at least one other side or version to every story.

Rule 4: Assume the viewer is as smart and caring and good a person as I am

Rule 5: Assume the same about all people on whom I report.

Rule 6: Assume personal lives are a private matter until a legitimate turn in the story absolutely mandates otherwise.

Rule 7: Carefully separate opinion and analysis from straight news stories and clearly label everything

Rule 8: Do not use anonymous sources or blind quotes except on rare and monumental occasions. No one should be allowed to attack another anonymously.

Rule 9: I am not in the entertainment business.