Earth Changes
Journalism melting like never before
Tony Heller
YouTube
Wed, 16 Oct 2019 11:47 UTC
YouTube
Wed, 16 Oct 2019 11:47 UTC
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Journalism melting like never before
- 12 seagulls found sick or dead at Huntington State Beach, California
- Underwater volcano eruption near Tonga could create a brand new island
- Historic midwest blizzard has farmers "Expecting massive crop losses - as devastating as we've ever seen"
- Wildflower meadow photographed in Arctic oases surprises scientists
- Caitlin Johnstone: Truth is a Kremlin talking point
- American Jewish Congress opposes US decision to withdraw troops from Syria
- Scientists discover big storms can create 'stormquakes'
- 100 birds die after flying into NASCAR Hall of Fame building over 1 hour period in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Seven-story residential building collapses in Fortaleza, Brazil
- ABC News airs authentic footage of Godzilla rampaging through Syria
- Ancient Assyrian tablets seem to reference a massive solar storm
- 'Helical engine' may violate the laws of physics
- The most busted name in news: The rise and fall of CNN
- Economic analyst: 'Awfully high' risks of a global recession in the next 12-18 months
- The dangerous dream of destroying human hierarchies
- Best of the Web: Syria Sit-Rep: 16 October - SAA and Syrian Kurds Join Forces to Repel Turkish Incursion
- Just two plague strains wiped out 30%-60% of Europe
- The EU's conditional aid and suppression of Palestinian rights means complicity with its subjugation by Israel
- UK sends EU draft plans regarding future relationship; sides scramble to seal Brexit deal
- Caitlin Johnstone: Truth is a Kremlin talking point
- American Jewish Congress opposes US decision to withdraw troops from Syria
- Economic analyst: 'Awfully high' risks of a global recession in the next 12-18 months
- Best of the Web: Syria Sit-Rep: 16 October - SAA and Syrian Kurds Join Forces to Repel Turkish Incursion
- The EU's conditional aid and suppression of Palestinian rights means complicity with its subjugation by Israel
- UK sends EU draft plans regarding future relationship; sides scramble to seal Brexit deal
- Pelosi denies vote for formal impeachment, robs GOP of subpoena power
- SOTT Focus: 'Catalonia Separatists Bad, Hong Kong Pro-democracy Protesters Good' - Western Media Treating Orwell's 1984 as User Manual
- US indicts Turkish bank for $20B+ in Iranian oil money; Dems may try to link it to Trump impeachment
- Tehran, ready to mediate Yemen war, criticizes US efforts to obstruct improving ties between Iran and SA
- Pence and Giuliani ignore Congressional summons in impeachment probe
- UN envoy Melzer: Assange subjected to torture & violations of due process rights - mainstream press ignores it
- 'Schiffty' in the hot seat: 135 House Republicans co-sponsor resolution to censure Schiff over 'parody' reading of Trump-Zelensky call
- Germany defies US pressure, confirms it will allow Huawei into 5G networks
- Tulsi Gabbard: A dove on the warpath
- Twitter details rules for world leaders' tweets amid criticism from whining Democrats
- Democrats hate Tulsi Gabbard because she reminds them what they used to stand for
- US official: 50 US nuclear bombs at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey essentially 'hostage'
- Turkish invasion creates better conditions for Islamic State terrorists as it creates chaos, Assad's key adviser tells RT
- Turkish invasion DAY 8: US jets & helicopters threaten Turkish-backed fighters who came close to American troops in Syria - UPDATES
- Seven-story residential building collapses in Fortaleza, Brazil
- The most busted name in news: The rise and fall of CNN
- The dangerous dream of destroying human hierarchies
- Self-hating Jew? Norman Finkelstein's comments on Gaza draws charge of 'anti-Semitism' from Princeton
- Crackdown on illegal immigration in the US hurts oil drillers
- Pastor shares how he was threatened by radical leftists for agreeing to show new Jordan Peterson 'propaganda' film at church
- Just like #PodestaEmails? Project Veritas says Twitter throttling #ExposeCNN
- Notorious Portland antifa activist dies under mysterious circumstances
- World Bank: India has halved its poverty rate since 1990s
- Siblings outraged brother was shot while he was robbing Dollar General store at gunpoint
- Best of the Web: I am a trans woman - but I think this woke world has gone too far
- The shine has worn off: Canadians are over Trudeau's image obsession, lack of substance & broken promises
- How we pale to previous generations
- Nuremberg train station shut down for counter-terrorism drill amid security concerns over right-wing extremists
- Homage to Catalonia: Tens of thousands are walking to Barcelona for major rally this Friday
- Dutch farmers strike back with mass protests as lunatic govt attempts to 'save planet' by slashing food production in HALF
- Piers Morgan hits back at "snowflakes" calling for him to be sacked after rejecting '100 genders'
- Extinction Rebellion: Police ban London protests
- Explosion during maintenance works at Saudi Aramco refinery kills 2
- Corporate subservience to China exposes the hypocrisy of woke capitalism
- Ancient Assyrian tablets seem to reference a massive solar storm
- Just two plague strains wiped out 30%-60% of Europe
- Egypt says archaeologists uncovered 20 ancient coffins: "Most important discovery in years"
- Second gate found in Hacilar Great Mound, Turkey
- The myth that the U.N. created Israel
- Pictish stone with carved beasts, 'unlike anything found before'?
- Israel never had any intention of honoring either the 1947 Partition Plan or 1967 borders
- Hundreds of 8th century Arabian coins found in Poland by man digging for mushrooms
- Neolithic agricultural revolution and the origins of private property
- Gene analysis reveals Bronze Age slavery
- The age of the Great Sphinx
- Vivid gladiator fresco discovered at Pompeii
- The mysterious ancient figure challenging China's history
- 400,000 years ago prehistoric humans ate bone marrow like canned soup
- DNA study sheds new light on the people of the Neolithic Battle Axe Culture
- 1,000 lost ancient sites found using lidar on Scottish isle of Arran
- Freud, sexual abuse, and B'nai B'rith
- 5,000-year-old Canaanite megalopolis may rewrite history
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Decoding the American Minds: The Deep History of America's Culture Wars
- 45,000 year old 'projectile weapons' oldest ever found in Europe
- Scientists discover big storms can create 'stormquakes'
- 'Helical engine' may violate the laws of physics
- Less excitable neuron leads to longevity says new study
- NASA reveals 2019 SR8, an asteroid the size of London's Nelson's Column just skimmed past Earth
- What really happened when the 'dino-killer' asteroid struck
- Is a fundamental force of nature out of whack? Physicists search universe for evidence
- It's another great Nobel Prize year for intelligent design
- Preparing for the inevitable solar storm
- Bacteria collaborate to survive contradicting Darwinism
- NASA finally launches delayed ICON mission to study the ionosphere
- How much energy would it take to travel faster than light ala Star Trek's 'warp drive'?
- 'Like a lighthouse beam': Supermassive black hole at centre of Milky Way exploded, scientists find
- Best of the Web: NASA scientist: We found evidence of life on Mars in 1970s, NASA covered it up
- MIT proves da Vinci's 500 year old design for the world's longest bridge works
- US Navy files patent for compact fusion reactor
- Early humans evolved in ecosystems unlike any found today
- Wave of the future? Company builds 3D printed hemp houses
- Pigs recorded using tools for the first time
- Mars Curiosity Rover finds evidence of ancient oasis
- Mystery of the last mammoths that died suddenly 4,000 years ago
- Journalism melting like never before
- 12 seagulls found sick or dead at Huntington State Beach, California
- Underwater volcano eruption near Tonga could create a brand new island
- Historic midwest blizzard has farmers "Expecting massive crop losses - as devastating as we've ever seen"
- Wildflower meadow photographed in Arctic oases surprises scientists
- 100 birds die after flying into NASCAR Hall of Fame building over 1 hour period in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Freak tornado rips off roofs as it tears through French town damaging 173 houses
- Wildfires spreading through parts of Lebanon, Syria
- Flooding causes at least 23 fatalities in Tanzania
- Flooding and landslides leave 4 dead in El Salvador
- Lightning strikes claimed 35,384 lives across India from 2000 to 2015
- Powerful shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake rattles the Philippines sending people running into the streets as officials warn of aftershocks
- Foot of snow in 24 hours at Engelberg, Switzerland - widespread heavy snowfall across the Alps
- Unusual North Dakota snow storm cripples corn and soybean harvests
- Corruption of the satellite record
- Climate Disorder
- Man possibly carried away in sinkhole in Hermosillo, Mexico
- Volcanic ash covers villages on Merapi's slopes in Indonesia
- Watch: The moment birds start falling out of the sky in Coventry, UK
- Lebanon battles worst wildfires in decades - 100 fires break out in 24 hours
- Watch: Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean
- An asteroid flew past Earth last night. No one knew about it until it was gone
- Brilliant midnight meteor fireball lights up sky over northeast China
- Incoming! ANOTHER asteroid - discovered just today - to make fly-by this week
- Over 100 report seeing large meteor fireball over Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia
- Asteroid swarm: SEVEN asteroids to zoom past Earth today! NINE more later this week...
- Meteor shower or space junk? Geologists probe mystery of fireballs over Chile
- Meteor fireball widely reported over France
- Pilots film stunning trail of 'UFO' as they fly over Mexico: Pentagon says it's from a Trident missile launch
- Meteor fireball lights up sky across California
- Bright meteor fireball flies over northeastern Portugal
- Rare Daytime Sextantid meteor observed over Arizona
- Meteor fireball (or two) blazes over Ireland - Also seen from Scotland and Wales
- Meteor fireball seen soaring over São Paulo, Brazil
- Bright flash from meteor fireball captured on home surveillance camera in Denham Springs, Louisiana
- Daytime fireball meteor explodes over Queensland emitting a deafening sonic boom
- Stunning meteor fireball filmed exploding over the Mediterranean Sea
- Bright meteor fireball flies over the north of Spain
- Meteor fireball widely reported over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball caught on camera flying across southern Victoria, Australia
- Study finds neurofeedback therapy for depression boosts self-esteem and increases brain connectivity
- New evidence suggests link between vegetarianism and depression
- New evidence that steroid injections of hip and knee may damage joints
- The disease that kills by stealing sleep - fatal familial insomnia
- Breastfeeding benefits mom, baby and the environment: Formula's environmental impact
- Pensioners taking anti-depressants doubles in two decades, amid warnings they 'may not need them'
- Citizen researchers: fighting for truth about treatments
- Slow walking at 45 'a sign of faster aging'
- Global pandemics: Do we escape to some island - or prepare right where we are
- Nina Teicholz: The latest flip-flop on red meat uses best science in place of best guesses
- Inflammation may be main driver of autism, find scientists
- Woman who used laptop on lap gets tumor in leg - coincidence or toxic electromagnetic radiation?
- Food is freedom: How Washington's food subsidies have skewed diet recommendations - and helped make Americans fat and sick
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #33 - Society Is Degenerating
- Plant-based diets risk 'dumbing down' the next generation, nutritionist warns
- Vaping-related illnesses surge dramatically in 46 U.S. states
- Tsunami linked to spread of deadly fungal disease C. gattii - study
- 'Eat less red meat', scientists said. Now some believe that was bad advice
- Time to stop the war on meat! Livestock production can be good for the environment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #32 - ITN - Fast Food Makes You Blind | Woman Cries Crystals | 5G Rebellion
- Russian shaman aims to capture really big evil spirits (and a record) as she crafts dreamcatcher the size of Soviet block
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Self-Help Without The Shallowness: The Hidden Depths of Stephen R. Covey's 7 Habits
- David Berlinski in conversation with ID-friendly Muslims
- People with anxiety may strategically choose worrying over relaxing
- Cleansing of the brain affected by breathing
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Confirmation bias: People will accept anything as true if it confirms their beliefs
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- ABC News airs authentic footage of Godzilla rampaging through Syria
- 'Stop the press!' TIME 'redeploys' US troops from Syria to Iran; will Khamenei welcome them?
- Warren: 'I was fired for being pregnant transgender gay Indian' [Satire]
- Police protect Columbus statues from Antifa by taping job applications on them
- Norwegian committee criticized for selecting Ethiopian prime minister for Nobel Peace Prize
- Constitution slowly disappearing say stunned officials at National Archives
- British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
- Avoiding red meat may lead to longer, more miserable life says new study
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
- Trump has not launched enough drone strikes to qualify for Nobel Peace Prize says committee
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Russian aggression... in a galaxy far away? NATO maritime experts sought to secure mysterious 'Sea of Asimov'
- Nigerian prince revealed to be the source by New York Times for Kavanaugh allegations
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
TsunamiDemocratica
Quote of the Day
When fascism comes to America, it will come under the guise of anti-fascism.
- Huey Long
Recent Comments
Turkey, Iran and Hezbollah win while Israel loses . so what? ... if there has to be winners and losers then Israel will just have to accept being...
Toxin? Make that Fukushima.
Never pay attention to soul suckers. It's only a matter of time before the desperation for viewership means porno will be broadcast aside the...
Heavy metals from weather modification & geoengineering will play a major role in this behavior. Checkout Dane Wigington's research at...
The Balfour Declaration set the ground work in place.