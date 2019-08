© AFP / Getty Images North America / Frederick M. Brown

Lawrence O'Donnell's walkback of a supposed "bombshell" story involving a claim that Donald Trump received loans co-signed by Russian billionaires is the latest sign that journalism has become accountability-free.Typically, when a journalist does not have enough information to verify a claim, they wait until such time that they do. When that basic tenet of journalism is lost, the news becomes a series of "ifs," "buts," "maybes" and "possiblys."Russiagate made speculation journalism the norm rather than the exception.The same accountability-free reporting is seen online with a similar pattern: Publish a story, admit a glaring error or false claim — then, a day or so later, when no one is looking, slap a "correction" or "editor's note" on the top, knowing far fewer people are going to read the true version.No one could reasonably expect journalism to be an entirely mistake-free profession, but the rate at which demonstrably false stories percolate through the media ecosystem is alarming — and the more mistakes, it seems, the higher the reward. Maddow has been held in almost heroic regard by her network, regardless of how many false and wacky stories she promotes.Most will have heard the adage that "truth is the first casualty of war" — and from Iraq to Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, journalism has thrived on lies and misinformation. Many of the pundits and columnists who were the biggest cheerleaders for the Iraq war, for example, are still regularly called upon to offer their sage advice, insights, and predictions for new military adventures.It's likely no coincidence that these low trust numbers came right as a summary of the anti-climactic Mueller report was made public following two years of non-stop conspiracy theorizing.Since much of the recent false reporting has centered around Donald Trump, the ironic thing is that journalists are helpfully providing him with endless fodder in his quest to brand all legitimate critical reporting of his presidency "fake news."New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush hailed the Trump presidency as a "golden age of accountability journalism" earlier this year. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth.