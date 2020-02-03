Resistance Non-Lethal Option No. 1

Because, unless you believe that the Intelligence Community (and the transnational empire it is part and parcel of) is prepared to sit by and allow Donald Trump to serve another four years as president ... well, I wouldn't be sharing any Diet Cokes or riding in any motorcades with him.

Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.