Puppet Masters
The Democratic impeachment face plant media puffery can't hide
American Thinker
Sat, 01 Feb 2020 00:00 UTC
Schiff cannot utter a sentence that doesn't contain a lie. Jeffries' most hilarious assertion was that the Steele dossier, the entirety of which has been proven to be all lies, was just fine because it was "purchased"! They are trying to impeach the President for allegedly asking the new President of Ukraine to look into the known corruption of the Biden family and the proven interference by some in Ukraine in our 2016 election to help Hillary, and Jeffries is dismissing the Clinton campaign's actual solicitation of dirt from a foreign source because she paid for it! You can't make this stuff up.
According to the column, Schiff has his eye on Feinstein's Senate seat and Jeffries wants to be Speaker of the House. Be afraid, Steny Hoyer! Be very afraid! The authors note how the two men have been "lavished with praise" for their role in this farce. Of course, they have by the left media talking heads at CNN, MSNBC and the big three networks. But those who support the President are enraged at the lack of due process that brought the two articles of impeachment to the Senate and have watched these hearings with both fury and amusement. Schiff, Jeffries, Nadler, et. al. know very well that the President committed no impeachable offenses. Their two articles contain no charges of anything impeachable. This has just been their most recent attempt to see Trump removed. But they all got up to repetitively drone on and on and on, charging him will all manner of crimes not even mentioned in their articles. And these men and women are lawyers?
The column's authors, Sherman and Caygle, must never avail themselves of an opposing view or go to a conservative site; there are hundreds of them that could educate them about the voters who support President Trump. If they did, they would know that both men have been ridiculed by actual constitutional scholars. Hilarious memes abound across the web mocking their nonsensical arguments and their abrogation of due process and the Constitution.
Not one of the House managers displayed the knowledge and skill of the President's lawyers. Watching Schiff and his cohorts be intellectually eviscerated day after day was the amusing part, as amusing as it was maddening for the wasted time. Consider the moment when Jay Sekulow reminded us all that Schiff had many times said the House had proved its case over and over again beyond all reasonable doubt, which Schiff admitted. Sekulow then said then there is no need for more witnesses. Schiff could not keep track of his own lies and deceptions or the words of his own witnesses taken out of context. And Jeffries? His hours at the podium were painful for their meandering lack of clarity and relevance, as were the serpentine speechifying of Crowe, Garcia, Demings and Lofgren.
Now that the vote for more witnesses has sealed the demise of the Democrats' case for impeachment; the President will be acquitted. Chances are Schiff's and Jeffries's Democrat colleagues are likely to begin saying what they really think. Most of them have to be infuriated by Schiff's, Nadler's and Pelosi's complete bungling of this fiasco. If Schiff thinks he is some kind of hero, he may find he is sadly mistaken. He may well become the face of the Democrats' defeat... again.
Remember that it was Schiff who lied for three years about Trump's alleged collusion with Russia. Even after the release of the Mueller Report, he still maintains the President colluded with the Russians! He is a man pathologically obsessed with seeing Trump removed from office. Everyone now knows the Russia hoax was just that, a hoax, which makes Pelosi's selection of Schiff to conduct the unsanctioned inquiry all the more injudicious. It was a set of wholesale fabrications, a grand cover-up of the attempted coup run by a group of unelected, self-aggrandizing creme de la creme among several of the alphabet law-enforcement agencies.
This time, it was Schiff's manipulation of the Whistleblower Law that got impeachment going. Pelosi stupidly jumped onboard with both feet. She forgot herself for moment when asked by a reporter why she was moving so fast and she replied that "we've been at this for twenty-two months." Indeed, they have; more like three years.
Schiff hogged the microphone throughout those 24 hours of hearings; he loves the sound of his own voice. He thinks he is Clarence Darrow; he is not. He seemed furious that at the close of the hearings Thursday night, Nadler beat him to the podium. The Politico piece quoted Sen. Chris Murphy as saying of Schiff, "He blew our socks off." Murphy is a lawyer so he should know better. Others are not likely to be so complimentary.
Beginning with Pelosi's unconstitutional inquiry without getting a vote from the full House, thus invalidating all their subpoenas, to demanding more witnesses after they claimed their case was proven, this most recent attempt to unseat the President will, when the record of this event is written, be shown to have been the most egregious error in judgment by a major party in US history. It has been a gross perversion of the Constitution and the rules of impeachment and it will be the primary legacy of all involved, especially Schiff, Nadler, and Pelosi. They really screwed the pooch as they say in the space program.
Since the failure to win the case for more witnesses, Sen. Schumer has completely lost his mind as well. He is relentlessly bitter, angry and frustrated that his party's duplicitous tactics have again failed. He has already declared the 2020 election as invalid - if Trump wins!
It would be really good to know who at Politico moved the Sherman/Caygle column from the top to the bottom late on Thursday. Perhaps that was just routine. It would be more fun to know how its authors fell for the idea that Schiff and Jeffries are the new Democrat superstars. They are jokes who made a complete mess out of their all-consuming passion to see Trump removed from office. More covering up of their own crimes? Maybe. Their failed efforts to impeach the best president America has had in decades will be the only thing for which they are remembered. Benedict Arnold was a good soldier until he wasn't, but we only remember him for his treason.