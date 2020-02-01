According to CNN, the real concern about the coronavirus is not the potential for a global pandemic, it's the fact there are too many white people trying to stop it.That was the message sent by an article posted on the news network's website entitled 'Coronavirus task force another example of Trump administration's lack of diversity'."Who are these experts?" whined CNN's Brandon Tensley. "They're largely the same sorts of white men (and a couple women on the sidelines) who've dominated the Trump administration from the very beginning."Respondents on Twitter were incredulous."When I lay dying of bat soup fever, I want to be able to say that the task force may not have been the most qualified, but goddamn they were a diverse bunch," joked Carpe Donktum."Maybe, when the goal is to protect the country against a deadly virus, there are more important things than the race and genitals of the people in the room," remarked Garrett Gutierrez.And that in a nutshell is why CNN is a complete joke.