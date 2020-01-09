© YouTube



CNN has reached a settlement agreement with Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student who was wrongly portrayed in the media as having racially harassed toward a Native American man on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2019.The incident was caught on video and widely circulated.. They had asked for $250 million from CNN: The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.Indeed, it would be a good thing if more journalists refrained from tweeting knee-jerk reactions to news developments they don't fully understand, and were slightly more reluctant to escalate small moments involving non-notable people into major national firestorms.As Reason's Jacob Sullum has observed,The media undoubtedly treated the Covington kids unfairly,He was the one who provided bad information to the press. If journalists have to fear massive libel lawsuits for reporting bad information supplied to them by sources they had no reason to distrust, it might make them wary of covering important stories.In any case, the